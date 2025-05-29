Global Fleets: Telematics Software Expert Wialon Announces Integration with Fleet Maintenance and Optimization Platform Fleetio

Wialon, one of the world’s leading fleet management software platforms, announced an integration with Fleetio, the leading fleet maintenance and optimization platform, to support mutual customers in integrating fleet data for better workflows and deeper insights into fleet operations.

Wialon, developed by European software developer Gurtam, provides a unified solution for fleet digitalization, with broad functionalities for real-time tracking, fuel management, driver behavior monitoring, video telematics, advanced reporting and more, to help companies digitalize and streamline fleet operations. Wialon works with more than 2,700 partner companies in over 160 countries, which support thousands of business fleets across sectors and industries. Wialon connects over 4 million vehicles, from HGVs and LCVs to public transportation and machinery, and processes more than 5 billion data points daily.

Fleetio provides connected tools that help fleets and maintenance providers improve maintenance operations, enhance communication across teams and ensure visibility into total cost of ownership. By replacing paper-based processes with mobile inspections and digital work orders, Fleetio enables organizations to stay ahead of preventive maintenance, minimize downtime, extend asset lifespans and maximize overall fleet efficiency. Fleetio’s solutions power more than 7,500 public and private fleets of all sizes in 100+ countries.

Through the integration, mutual customers of Fleetio and Wialon will be able to optimize maintenance workflows by seamlessly integrating data on vehicle location, fuel level, mileage and engine hours. Wialon users can additionally customize data integration, setting preferred criteria on specific vehicles, data points and transmission frequency. The integration includes features to:

Automate data tracking: Control the frequency of vehicle data flowing directly from Wialon to Fleetio to reduce manual entry and eliminate the need to switch between multiple platforms.

Control maintenance planning: Leverage Wialon’s diagnostic data inside Fleetio to power maintenance scheduling, ensuring service records are always up to date.

Improve operating goals: Use Wialon telematics and fuel data to power Fleetio reports needed to make necessary maintenance decisions, control operating expenses, and find opportunities to fully utilize each asset.

“By integrating Wialon’s fleet digitalization capabilities – real-time tracking, route optimization, fuel management, video telematics and more – with Fleetio’s maintenance workflows and specialized tools, we are enhancing the overall fleet management experience for our partners and their clients, from maintenance and compliance to performance analysis and strategic decision-making. We believe this kind of integration is key to helping fleets of all sizes become more efficient, data-driven, and future-ready,” said Aliaksandr Kuushynau, Head of Wialon at Gurtam.

“Fleet teams become significantly more efficient at maintaining their vehicles and equipment when their telematics and maintenance data work together. By integrating odometers, faults, location and fuel data from Wialon directly into Fleetio, fleets can take action on vehicle data to prevent costly breakdowns, maximize vehicle usage and quickly resolve driver issues in less time,” said Stefano Daneri, Product Marketing Manager at Fleetio.

For more details about the integration, visit www.fleetio.com/integrations-directory/fleet-telematics/wialon

About Wialon:

With more than 20 years of experience, Wialon has helped thousands of companies optimize their operations by effectively processing and analyzing telematics data. A world-leading solution for fleet digitalization — designed to streamline operations and enhance efficiency for various fleets, from cars and trucks to heavy vehicles and machinery — Wialon is developed by Gurtam, a software developer of telematics and IoT solutions with a focus on fleet management. With 20+ years of market expertise and a global network of partners from 160+ countries, the company’s products are used all over the world. Visit us at www.wialon.com.

About Fleetio

Fleetio is the leading fleet optimization platform, helping fleets, repair shops and partners efficiently manage their assets by providing resources to gain control of daily operations while planning for the future. The company’s solutions power more than 7,500 public and private fleet organizations in 100+ countries, while supporting over 110,000 repair shops across North America. Designed with data-driven recommendations and expert insights, Fleetio is setting the industry standard with its extensive fleet maintenance and management ecosystem. Fleetio equips fleet professionals with the tools they need to extend asset life, reduce downtime and confidently deliver results for their business. Learn more at www.fleetio.com.