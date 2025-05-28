Graham Budd Auctions and Escapade Announce Landmark Auction Event Celebrating 75 Years of Formula 1

Graham Budd Auctions is proud to announce a thrilling new partnership with luxury motorsport destination developer Escapade, culminating in an extraordinary live auction event ahead of the 2025 British Grand Prix, trackside at Silverstone Circuit.

The Ultimate British GP Live Auction: Celebrating 75 Years of Formula 1 will take place on 3rd July 2025, set dramatically on the edge of the iconic Silverstone race track. This exclusive, in-person auction will bring together collectors, motorsport fans, and VIP guests for an unforgettable evening steeped in Formula 1 history and heritage.

As the world’s most prestigious motorsport event marks its 75th anniversary, this one-of-a-kind auction will showcase a curated selection of rare and iconic memorabilia, including:

• Formula 1 Show Cars

• Signed Race Helmets

• Historic Race-Worn Overalls and Equipment

• Unique Car Parts from Legendary Drivers and Teams

• One-of-One Collector’s Items Spanning the Eras of F1

Andrew Moyers, Head of Motorsport at Graham Budd Auctions, commented: “This is a celebration not just of 75 years of Formula 1, but of the passion, innovation, and drama that make the British Grand Prix such a cornerstone of the sport. Partnering with Escapade at its first development Escapade Silverstone, allows us to deliver an auction experience unlike any other—set right on the circuit where racing history is made.”

The partnership with Escapade brings unparalleled atmosphere and exclusivity to the event, aligning the world of elite motorsport with the finest in hospitality and lifestyle.

Whether you’re a lifelong F1 aficionado or an emerging collector, this auction promises to be a landmark occasion in the Formula 1 calendar.

Selected key lots below showcasing at the live auction:

• Ayrton Senna F1 Artwork Show Car – estimate £85,500 – £95,500.

• Max Verstappen 2019 Red Bull Racing Race Used Suit – estimate between £17,000 – £20,000.

• Jenson Button 2007 Honda Racing F1 Team Signed Race Used Helmet – Turkish Grand Prix – estimate between £12,000 – £13,000.

Will Tindall, Founder of Escapade, commented: “Escapade was created to bring motorsport fans closer to the action than ever before. Hosting this extraordinary auction trackside at Escapade Silverstone over British Grand Prix is the perfect expression of that vision—where celebrations of adrenaline and heritage can be purchased in this unique collection of memorabilia, at the birthplace of Formula 1.”

Event Details:

Auction Name: The Ultimate British GP Live Auction – Celebrating 75 Years of Formula 1

Date: Thursday, 3rd July 2025

Location: The Gallery, Escapade Silverstone, Silverstone Circuit Presented by: Graham Budd Auctions in partnership with Escapade