How Fatigue Affects the Driving Behavior of a Truck Driver

Truck drivers play a big role in keeping goods moving across cities and countries. In places like Vancouver, where highways connect important trade routes, the trucking industry stays active all day and night. With so many long hours on the road, fatigue becomes a serious issue. Many accidents on Vancouver roads involve tired drivers who were behind the wheel for too long.

What is Fatigue in Truck Drivers?

Fatigue means extreme tiredness that can affect both the body and mind. For truck drivers, fatigue usually happens when they drive for long hours without enough rest or sleep. It can also be caused by irregular sleep patterns, poor eating habits, stress, or health issues.

Drivers are often under pressure to meet delivery deadlines. This can push them to drive for long hours with very few breaks, leading to dangerous levels of exhaustion.

How Fatigue Affects Driving Behavior

Fatigue can change the way a truck driver behaves on the road. Here are some common effects:

1. Slower Reaction Time

A tired driver takes longer to react to sudden changes, like a car cutting in front or an animal crossing the road. Even a delay of a few seconds can lead to a serious accident, especially with a heavy vehicle like a truck.

2. Poor Decision-Making

Fatigue affects judgment. A tired driver might misjudge speed, distance, or think it’s okay to drive when it’s not safe. They may also take unnecessary risks.

3. Loss of Focus

Staying alert on the road is very important, especially for truck drivers who operate large and heavy vehicles. Fatigue can make a driver lose focus, drift between lanes, or even miss traffic signs and signals.

4. Micro-sleep

Micro-sleep are very short moments of sleep that last only a few seconds. A truck driver might close their eyes without realizing it, and in those few seconds, a crash can happen.

5. Mood Changes

Fatigue can make drivers more irritable or aggressive, which leads to road rage or careless driving. Angry or stressed drivers are more likely to make mistakes.

Rules for Truck Drivers

In Canada, there are laws about how many hours a truck driver can be on duty. These rules are there to protect drivers and other road users. But sometimes, drivers or companies break these rules to save time or money.

How to Stay Safe

Truck drivers should:

Take regular breaks

Get enough sleep

Eat healthy meals

Avoid driving when feeling tired

Companies also have a role in ensuring their drivers are well-rested and safe.

Final Thoughts

Fatigue is a hidden danger on the road. In cities like Vancouver, where truck traffic is high, the risks are even greater. Safety comes first—for everyone on the road.