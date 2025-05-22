AI Online

Milliken & Company: Enhancing Polymers and Elevating Performance at K 2025 Trade Fair

Author: Clinton Wright

Diversified global manufacturer Milliken & Company will showcase its  latest advancements in polymer additives and colorants designed to enhance sustainability  benefits, performance, and aesthetics in plastic products at this year’s K 2025 trade fair in  Dusseldorf, Germany from October 8-15. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience  

firsthand how the company’s cutting-edge innovations are driving the future of the plastics  industry.  

“At Milliken, we are committed to pioneering solutions that not only meet the demands of  today, but also address the challenges of tomorrow,” said Wim Van De Velde, SVP and  Managing Director, Plastic Additives at Milliken. “K 2025 is the perfect platform to  demonstrate our continued dedication to advancing polymer technology and plastic  circularity.”  

Attendees are also invited to join Milliken for a series of Tech Talks in Hall 6 at Gallery 61O 05 featuring industry experts discussing the company’s latest innovations and sharing valuable  insights. Topics include driving advancements in plastics performance and manufacturing  capabilities in collaboration with industry partners, all while prioritizing sustainability.  

For more than 60 years, Milliken has leveraged the power of material science to deliver  products designed for ultimate use efficiency while utilizing fewer resources. This year at the  K Show, the company will reveal what’s next in its innovation journey and demonstrate how  they’ll continue to enhance polymers and elevate performance to shape the future.  

Featured solutions at the K Show:  

 Millad® Clarifying Agents: Impart crystal-clear transparency and enhanced sustainability  benefits to injection-molded, blow-molded, and thermoformed polypropylene (PP). These  clarifying agents boost clarity, enable faster production rates, and reduce energy use.  

 Hyperform® HPN® Nucleating Agents: Improve optical performance, isotropic shrinkage,  and regrind quality of sheets and thermoformed PP parts. These performance additives  deliver an improved balance in properties between stiffness and impact resistance while  reducing energy use. Our latest nucleating agent, Hyperform(R) HPN(R) 58ei will be 

featured at the show. This performance additive is excellent for food and beverage  packaging, meat packaging, microwaveable food packaging, and electronics packaging.  

 UltraGuard™ Barrier Improvement Solutions: Enhance the barrier performance of HDPE  and LLDPE films, containers, and pouches by up to 70%. These solutions enable  downgauging to reduce material usage and part weight while also improving barrier  properties in polyethylene (PE), allowing designers to create more mono-material  products, thus improving recycling compatibility. 

 DeltaMax® Performance Modifiers: Maximize the physical properties and processability of  virgin and recycled PP. This product balances melt flow and impact strength, to increase  overall performance for polypropylene. It also helps converters reduce energy by running  machines with faster cycle times or lower temperatures. 

 RESIST® Colorants: Designed for extreme temperature processing, these high performance colorants for engineered polymers deliver excellent thermal stability,  improved lightfastness, and UV weather resistance. Milliken RESIST(TM) XTR is a high  chromatic orange explicitly designed to meet the extreme colorant performance required  for demanding applications such as high-voltage battery connectors in electric vehicles  (EVs).  

“Milliken is more than an additive supplier; we’re experts in polymer modifications,” added  Van De Velde. “If you’re looking to enhance manufacturing, improve resource efficiency,  advance plastic circularity or expand into new applications, our team is here to help.  Together, our chemistry is powerful, allowing us to achieve remarkable results.”  

Milliken is working with more than 30 partners in purposeful collaborations that will be on  display at the K Show, and experts will be on hand to discuss the company’s full portfolio of  chemical solutions.  

From clarifiers to colorants, concentrates, and much more, Milliken’s chemical products add  value across several industries, including agriculture, automotive, coatings, consumer goods,  and packaging. Attendees are encouraged to schedule meetings with the Milliken team to  explore solutions that can be tailored to meet their specific industry needs.  

For more information, visit K2025.milliken.com and plan to visit Milliken at Booth A27 in Hall  6 at the K Show. 

### 

About Milliken  

Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers  tomorrow’s breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations,  Milliken creates products that enhance people’s lives and deliver solutions for its customers and  communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile,  flooring, chemical and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity  and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken’s  curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

