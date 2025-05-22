Milliken & Company: Enhancing Polymers and Elevating Performance at K 2025 Trade Fair

Diversified global manufacturer Milliken & Company will showcase its latest advancements in polymer additives and colorants designed to enhance sustainability benefits, performance, and aesthetics in plastic products at this year’s K 2025 trade fair in Dusseldorf, Germany from October 8-15. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience

firsthand how the company’s cutting-edge innovations are driving the future of the plastics industry.

“At Milliken, we are committed to pioneering solutions that not only meet the demands of today, but also address the challenges of tomorrow,” said Wim Van De Velde, SVP and Managing Director, Plastic Additives at Milliken. “K 2025 is the perfect platform to demonstrate our continued dedication to advancing polymer technology and plastic circularity.”

Attendees are also invited to join Milliken for a series of Tech Talks in Hall 6 at Gallery 61O 05 featuring industry experts discussing the company’s latest innovations and sharing valuable insights. Topics include driving advancements in plastics performance and manufacturing capabilities in collaboration with industry partners, all while prioritizing sustainability.

For more than 60 years, Milliken has leveraged the power of material science to deliver products designed for ultimate use efficiency while utilizing fewer resources. This year at the K Show, the company will reveal what’s next in its innovation journey and demonstrate how they’ll continue to enhance polymers and elevate performance to shape the future.

Featured solutions at the K Show:

 Millad® Clarifying Agents: Impart crystal-clear transparency and enhanced sustainability benefits to injection-molded, blow-molded, and thermoformed polypropylene (PP). These clarifying agents boost clarity, enable faster production rates, and reduce energy use.

 Hyperform® HPN® Nucleating Agents: Improve optical performance, isotropic shrinkage, and regrind quality of sheets and thermoformed PP parts. These performance additives deliver an improved balance in properties between stiffness and impact resistance while reducing energy use. Our latest nucleating agent, Hyperform(R) HPN(R) 58ei will be

featured at the show. This performance additive is excellent for food and beverage packaging, meat packaging, microwaveable food packaging, and electronics packaging.

 UltraGuard™ Barrier Improvement Solutions: Enhance the barrier performance of HDPE and LLDPE films, containers, and pouches by up to 70%. These solutions enable downgauging to reduce material usage and part weight while also improving barrier properties in polyethylene (PE), allowing designers to create more mono-material products, thus improving recycling compatibility.

 DeltaMax® Performance Modifiers: Maximize the physical properties and processability of virgin and recycled PP. This product balances melt flow and impact strength, to increase overall performance for polypropylene. It also helps converters reduce energy by running machines with faster cycle times or lower temperatures.

 RESIST® Colorants: Designed for extreme temperature processing, these high performance colorants for engineered polymers deliver excellent thermal stability, improved lightfastness, and UV weather resistance. Milliken RESIST(TM) XTR is a high chromatic orange explicitly designed to meet the extreme colorant performance required for demanding applications such as high-voltage battery connectors in electric vehicles (EVs).

“Milliken is more than an additive supplier; we’re experts in polymer modifications,” added Van De Velde. “If you’re looking to enhance manufacturing, improve resource efficiency, advance plastic circularity or expand into new applications, our team is here to help. Together, our chemistry is powerful, allowing us to achieve remarkable results.”

Milliken is working with more than 30 partners in purposeful collaborations that will be on display at the K Show, and experts will be on hand to discuss the company’s full portfolio of chemical solutions.

From clarifiers to colorants, concentrates, and much more, Milliken’s chemical products add value across several industries, including agriculture, automotive, coatings, consumer goods, and packaging. Attendees are encouraged to schedule meetings with the Milliken team to explore solutions that can be tailored to meet their specific industry needs.

For more information, visit K2025.milliken.com and plan to visit Milliken at Booth A27 in Hall 6 at the K Show.

About Milliken

Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow’s breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people’s lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, flooring, chemical and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken’s curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

