Pickering Interfaces Partners with Trescal to Provide Local Authorized Calibration Services in the United States

Pickering Interfaces, a leading provider of modular signal switching and simulation products for electronic testing, today announced a strategic collaboration with Trescal, the global leader in calibration services. Effective May 22, Trescal will officially serve as an authorized service provider for calibration services of Pickering Interfaces products across the United States (USA). This initiative eliminates the need to ship modules to the UK, streamlining support for USA customers.

“This collaboration with Trescal marks a significant step in enhancing our service capabilities in the USA,” says James Gould, North American General Manager of Pickering Interfaces. “Our customers will benefit from faster turnaround times and reduced shipping costs for calibration services.”

In choosing Trescal as a preferred partner, Pickering Interfaces ensures its customers have access to ISO/IEC 17025-accredited calibration services. Trescal’s expertise spans over 20,000 brands and 150,000 types of instruments, backed by 1,100+ accreditations across 28 metrological and test domains. This partnership is designed to maintain the accuracy and reliability of Pickering Interfaces’ products while minimizing customer downtime.

“This partnership allows us to bring Trescal’s comprehensive calibration capabilities to Pickering’s advanced product range,” says Aymar de Vandiere, General Manager of Trescal USA. “We’re excited to collaborate and support Pickering’s commitment to precision and quality with local, accredited and traceable calibration services.”

With over 20 laboratories in the USA and extensive onsite and mobile calibration options, Trescal is uniquely equipped to offer tailored solutions to Pickering’s USA customers. This partnership reaffirms Pickering’s dedication to providing exceptional support and cutting-edge solutions to the test and measurement industry.

USA customers can begin scheduling their calibration services with Trescal as of May 22. For more details or to request service, please visit: www.pickeringtest.com/us-calibrations

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation technologies for electronic test and verification. We offer the industry’s most extensive range of switching and simulation products for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. We also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, application software and software drivers created by our in-house software team to support these products.

Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed worldwide and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally, with direct operations in the USA, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic, and China, together with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We serve all electronics sectors, including automotive, aerospace & defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor. For more information on signal switching & simulation products or sales contacts, please visit: www.pickeringtest.com

About Trescal

Trescal is the global leader in calibration services. It offers an array of industries a single-source solution for calibration, measurement, repair, qualification, validation and asset management across the globe. Its technicians and experts carry out accredited and traceable services for all measured variables and measuring instruments in all technical domains. Over 6,000 people work at Trescal around the world to perform 3.3 million operations per year, including 27,000 repairs across 150,000 types of instruments and 20,000 brands. To learn more visit trescal.com.