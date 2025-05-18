Record and play back high quality voice messages using Rec&Play 2 Click from MIKROE

Rec&Play 2 Click delivers high-quality voice recording and playback. Powered by the ISD1616B single-message voice record and playback IC from Nuvoton , the compact add-on board offers exceptional audio performance. A new member of the 1800-strong mikroBUS™- enabled Click board™ family from MIKROE, the embedded solutions company that dramatically cuts development time by providing innovative hardware and software products based on proven standards, Rec&Play 2 Click can be used for alarms, voice prompts, and automated announcements where reliable audio performance is crucial.

Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: “Many applications benefit from the simple addition of voice recording and playback. At EmbeddedWiki – world's largest embedded projects platform with 5M+ ready-to-use projects – designers can find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board, jumpstarting their new designs.”

The Rec&Play 2 Click board features an on-chip oscillator, a microphone preamplifier with Automatic Gain Control (AGC), an omnidirectional microphone, and a speaker driver. Voice data is stored in onboard Flash memory without digital compression, ensuring clear and reliable sound. The board supports both manual and digital control, as well as flexible message durations from 10 to 24 seconds.

Rec&Play 2 Click is fully compatible with the mikroBUS™ socket and can be used on any host system supporting the mikroBUS™ standard. It comes with the mikroSDK open-source libraries, offering unparalleled flexibility for evaluation and customization. This latest Click board also features the ClickID function which simplifies use by enabling the host system to seamlessly and automatically detect and identify this add-on board.

About MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time- saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions.

With unique concepts like Remote Programming/Debugging, One New Product/Day, Multi- Architectural IDE and most recently, the Embedded Wiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBrain™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.