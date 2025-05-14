SINUMERIK 828 CNC provides seamless integration with KUKA robots — a dream team

Siemens expands its Run MyRobot platform to allow cost-effective part handling and articulation functions of a KUKA robot directly on the control of the machine tool

In Booth 3232 at this year’s AUTOMATE show in Detroit, Siemens is presenting an automation solution for the busy, multi-tasking job shop, as it demonstrates a digital twin of the software and programming of its popular SINUMERIK 828 CNC, working in tandem with a KUKA robot, to simplify the operation and programming in part handling for the operator. Meanwhile, in nearby booth 4032, KUKA Robotics Corporation will demonstrate the same control and its robot working in tandem on a SYIL vertical milling machine.

Advantages of this development include:

Integrating the robot’s programming and operation in the SINUMERIK 828 control — everything on one screen

Using NC G-code and robot teach-in function for programming makes it easy-to-learn for machine tool operators

Robot diagnostic data shown on the NC’s diagnostic screens allows for the entire automation cell to be monitored

Robotic integration can be tested in SINUMERIK 828D’s digital twin software,

Run MyVirtual Machine , while cutting

As automation continues to impact the machine tool industry, robots and CNC machines are collaborating even more closely. The number of handling and machining robots (machine tools with robotic kinematics) is continually on the rise and Siemens is leading this movement, as the only automation manufacturer in the world that equips its CNC with the necessary interfaces for robotic integration.

Increasingly more machine shops and operators are seeing that automation is an important asset when striving to achieve consistent workpiece quality and more flexibility on the shopfloor. Digitalization facilitates the higher level of automation needed and the networking

of the components involved. With this new development, Siemens is offering a cost-effective solution that incorporates the KUKA robot functionality with a line of affordable machine tools, in this case, the SYIL brand of machining centers and lathes for small to medium job shops.

As Tiansu Jing, Product Manager, SINUMERIK CNC systems, explains, “The benefits of this development for the busy job shop are many. Setup, programming, operator interface and diagnostics are all improved with this system, as it easily incorporates the KUKA robot with

the machine tool.” The teach-in functions are implemented through the SINUMERIK Operate system on the control, while the proprietary SINUMERIK Run MyRobot capability of the CNC seamlessly integrates with the KUKA robot control. He further noted that, since there is no need to learn robotic programming, start-up time is reduced and the robot’s separate control pendant is eliminated, making the operator’s task simplified. The SINUMERIK CNC’s HMI is used to operate both the machine tool and the robot.

From the KUKA perspective, Ron Bergamin, Key Technology Manager, Machine Tool Automation, comments, “KUKA offers machine tool builders and end-users alike the ability to incorporate advanced robotics into their equipment and onto their shopfloors, with the goal of optimizing productivity and reducing operator workload. Our partnership with Siemens has resulted in the synergy that brought this development to life. It substantially expands the ability of the small and medium-sized shops to utilize robotics in their work environment.”

Next-level automation — full integration of robots into the machine

The robot arm is integrated into the CNC, so programming, operation and diagnostics are all accomplished for machine and the robot on the single control.

Robot and part programs are both resident in the CNC and accessed through the SINUMERIK Operate graphical user interface. Robotic functions such as programming, manual travel, teach-in and diagnostics are directly executed from the CNC.

All functions of the machine and the robot can be monitored on a single pendant, eliminating the need for a second robot pendant.

Robotic fiber placement and 3D printing enable disruptive breakthroughs in today’s manufacturing processes thanks to the advantages promised by Industry 4.0, the Digital Twin, higher robotic intelligence and complex motion control.

Contact for journalists:



Siemens

John Meyer

(847) 952-4158

john.meyer@siemens.com

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI’s unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 75,000 employees internationally.

Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power. In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, Siemens Group USA generated revenue of $18.6 billion and employs approximately 45,000 people serving customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.