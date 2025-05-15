Supplier Day 2025: Schaeffler honors outstanding suppliers

The Motion Technology Company Schaeffler honored 15 suppliers with the Schaeffler Supplier Award in recognition of their outstanding performance at this year’s Supplier Day in Herzogenaurach. The event was held for the first time since the merger with Vitesco Technologies and featured an expanded lineup of core suppliers. At a ceremony attended by about 320 guests, Schaeffler AG family shareholder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board Georg F. W. Schaeffler and Chief Operating Officer Andreas Schick presented the prestigious awards in five categories: Sustainability, Supply Chain, Quality, Values, and Innovation. Themed “United in Motion,” this year’s Supplier Day was very much about technological change and overcoming current global challenges through partnership.

Andreas Schick: “Schaeffler is on track to become a leading Motion Technology Company. In today’s challenging business environment, agile, flexible and localized value chains are essential. Close partnerships with our suppliers are one of the keys to our success. Our focus is on leveraging network synergies and our technological expertise to create innovative solutions for the future in collaboration with our partners.”

Schaeffler recognizes top-performing suppliers In the Sustainability category, Schaeffler honored suppliers who are actively championing climate neutrality in various ways, such as increased uptake of green electricity and recycling or efficient use of raw materials. In the Supply Chain category, suppliers were recognized for their highly stable supply chains and exceptional on-time delivery performance. The awards in the Quality category were given in recognition of outstanding performance in product and manufacturing excellence. In the Values category, Schaeffler showed its appreciation for key supplier relationships that contribute to the company’s competitiveness around the globe. And in the Innovation category, Schaeffler gave recognition for technological advances that are being implemented with a clear business focus.

The recipients of the 2025 Schaeffler Supplier Award are as follows:

Sustainability category

Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH Co. KG

Suzhou Barnett

Supply Chain category

Zhejing ChengChuang Precision Ma. Co. Ltd.

Ningbo Hongxie Corporation Ltd.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Quality category

BBS Automation

Berger Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Nexperia BV

Values category

Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke

Strojmetal Singen GmbH

Brück GmbH

Alt (Jiangsu) Industrial Co. Ltd.

Innovation category

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

Brand KG

WUS PCB

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO₂-efficient drives, chassis solutions and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services by means of eight product families: From bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services. Schaeffler is with around 120,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, one of the world’s largest family-owned companies and one of Germany’s most innovative companies.