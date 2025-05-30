The Actions You Need to Take After a Motorcycle Accident

With four major freeways running right through the city and thousands of cars zipping around every single day, it’s no wonder Riverside sees its fair share of serious collisions. Riders here face a unique risk. On one hand, you’ve got heavy freeway traffic, unpredictable weather at times, and then there’s also distracted drivers who often fail to notice motorcyclists.

On top of that, Riverside is one of the most populous cities in the Inland Empire. More people on the road means more potential for crashes, especially those involving motorcycles, which tend to be more severe than regular car accidents.

If you’re reading this because you or someone you love was recently in a motorcycle crash in Riverside, we’re here to walk you through every single action you need to take, from the second that bike hits the ground to the day your case is finally resolved.

And somewhere along that journey, you’re going to want serious legal backup from Hanson & Mouri motorcycle accident lawyers from Riverside to stand up for you, fight for you, and make sure you don’t get steamrolled by insurance companies or left paying for someone else’s mistake.

Now, here are the steps every accident victim needs to take after an accident:

Get Swift Medical Care

You cannot skip medical attention after you’ve been involved in a crash. You might have internal bleeding, a concussion, or torn ligaments, and not even know it until hours or days later. The smartest thing you can do is head straight to the ER or an urgent care clinic. Let a medical professional check you out thoroughly.

Be specific with your symptoms. Even if it’s just a little neck stiffness or a slight headache, tell the doctor everything. That way, your injuries are documented. That medical record is going to matter big time when it’s time to deal with insurance or if you need to file a personal injury claim.

If you hit your head, even with a helmet, don’t assume you’re in the clear. Helmets help, but they’re not magic. Ask for a CT scan to rule out brain trauma or internal bleeding. TBIs (traumatic brain injuries) are common in motorcycle crashes and can change your life if not treated fast.

Call the Police and File an Official Report

After medical care, the next priority is getting law enforcement involved. Whether the accident happened in the middle of Magnolia Avenue or on the 60 Freeway, you need an official record.

If you’re still at the scene, call 911 and wait for officers to arrive. If you’re already safe at home or in the hospital, you can still go to the station and file a report once you’re able.

Document Everything Like a Crime Scene Investigator

Be sure to document the scene yourself. If you’re physically able, pull out your phone and take photos and videos. Lots of them.

Get wide shots of the street. Get close-ups of the damage to your motorcycle. Snap pictures of your helmet, your injuries, even the skid marks or debris on the road.

A few weeks from now, when your insurance adjuster is pressuring you to settle, or the other driver is changing their story, these photos and notes are your truth on record.

Talk to a Motorcycle Accident Lawyer

Once you’ve taken care of your health and the police report, it’s time to protect your future. That’s where legal help comes in.

You don’t want to go up against insurance companies alone. They have one goal: to pay you as little as possible. And they’re really good at it. That’s why having experienced representation makes a world of difference.

Here’s what a good motorcycle accident attorney can do for you:

Handle every conversation with insurance adjusters so you don’t have to

Launch a full investigation to prove who was at fault

Calculate the real value of your claim (not just medical bills, but lost income, future expenses, pain and suffering )

Make sure you meet every legal deadline, especially California’s strict two-year statute of limitations

Take your case to court if the insurance company won’t offer a fair settlement

Most lawyers who handle personal injury cases work on a contingency fee basis. That means you pay nothing up front, and they only get paid if they win your case. So don’t let money stop you from reaching out.