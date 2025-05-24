The Defective Parts in a Car That Can Cause Catastrophic Accidents

Fresno is a beautiful place in California. It attracts thousands of visitors every year. Car accidents in Fresno County can be life-altering events, and while most are the result of driver carelessness or external factors, some are the result of defects in the vehicle itself. Defective parts in a vehicle can lead to catastrophic accidents, sometimes with awful consequences.

In the case of car accidents caused by defective car parts, Roberts & Spiegel, a Fresno car accident law firm, can prove to be of immense help. With their knowledge, the victims of defective car parts can hold the suitable parties liable and regain the amount needed for medical costs, repair, and other related expenses.

Common Defective Car Parts and Their Impact

The most critical parts of a vehicle are necessary for safe operation. Some of the most prevalent defective parts that cause disastrous accidents include

Braking System Failures

One of the most vital parts of a car is its braking system. A malfunctioning brake system can result in the inability to stop the vehicle in time, which can lead to rear-end collisions, rollovers, or crashes at intersections. Defects in the brake pads, master cylinder, or brake lines can all contribute to brake failure.

For example, if brake fluid leaks or the brake pads are worn unevenly, the vehicle would fail to respond to pressure on the brake pedal, posing a danger to the driver and other users of the road. Defective or malfunctioning anti-lock brake systems (ABS) can also fail to provide stability and control at surprise stops, especially when driving during wet or icy conditions.

Airbag Failure

Airbags are designed to rescue drivers and passengers by inflating upon a crash. However, defective airbag systems will not inflate upon a crash or will inflate at the wrong time. A defective airbag sensor or an improperly installed airbag will render the system useless during an accident.

Notably, the Takata airbag recall has been among the largest vehicle recalls in history because faulty airbags caused serious injuries and fatalities. When airbags do not deploy or deploy inappropriately, the occupants of the vehicle are left vulnerable to the entire force of the crash.

Tires and Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems

Tires are also an essential component of a vehicle, and a breakdown is catastrophic. Old rubber tires or defective tires with bulges on the sidewall or improper tread patterns can cause blowouts, especially at high speeds.

A blowout at high speeds can lead to loss of control, especially if the driver is unable to maintain stability on the road. Furthermore, a malfunctioning Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) may fail to alert the driver to low tire pressure, increasing the chances of a blowout or handling issues.

Steering and Suspension Failures

The suspension and steering systems of a car are what dictate the car’s stability and direction. Malfunctions of the steering system, such as issues with the power steering pump, steering rack, or steering column, can make the car immovable or difficult to steer.

Similarly, the suspension system, which keeps the car stable on the road, can lead to catastrophic accidents upon failure. Worn-out shock absorbers, damaged suspension springs, or broken control arms can cause the car to vibrate, and it is difficult for the driver to keep it under control, particularly during turns or while driving at high speed.

Engine Defects

The transmission and engine are equally crucial to car operation, with their breakdown resulting in sudden, disastrous failure accidents. Engine failure via overheating or seizure will cause the vehicle’s power to suddenly terminate, leading it to stall while leaving the driver vulnerable to accidents.