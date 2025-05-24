The Parties You Can Sue for a Car Accident

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), around 50,235 crashes were reported in Tampa and its metropolitan areas. In the same year, 424 people lost their lives because of car accidents.

The aftermath of an accident can be very expensive. For example, replacing a car window after an accident can cost you $400 in Tampa. Larger damage, like fixing a frame, can leave a $10,000 dent in your pocket. Don’t forget medical bills and emotional distress.

Depending on the circumstances of your accident, there are multiple parties who may be legally responsible. Here are the different individuals you can sue for damages with the help of a Tampa car accident attorney after a crash.

The Driver of the Other Vehicle

It goes without saying that you can sue the other driver, especially if they were negligent. For instance, if they were:

Speeding

Driving under the influence

Texting while driving

Running a red light

If you can prove their actions directly led to your injuries and damages, you may be entitled to compensation for medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering, and more.

The Driver’s Employer

This only applies if the at-fault driver was working at the time of the accident. Their employer may also be held responsible on the basis of “vicarious liability.” This holds the employer accountable for the actions of their employees acting within their job scope. Let’s say a driver was making deliveries when the accident occurred.

Vehicle or Parts Manufacturer

Sometimes, accidents happen not because of driver error but due to defective cars or parts. If a brake system fails, tires blow out, or an airbag malfunctions because of a design or manufacturing defect. The company that made the product could be liable under product liability laws.

These cases are a bit hard to navigate and often require technical experts to prove that the defect existed and caused the accident.

Government Entities

In some situations, unsafe road conditions are to blame in an accident. This can include:

Potholes

Faded lane markings

Faulty or unclear road signs

Poor road design

The local or state government responsible for maintaining the road may be sued. However, filing a claim against a government entity can be tricky, as there are usually strict deadlines and procedures to be followed.

A Third Party

Not all at-fault parties are directly involved in the collision. Let’s say another driver might have cut someone off, causing a chain reaction that resulted in your accident. Or perhaps a mechanic made faulty repairs to your brakes before the crash. These third parties can be held liable if their actions contributed to the accident.

Property Owners

You can also sue a property owner if the person left debris on the road or hedges block traffic signs. Also, if they have blinding decorations for example, during the holiday season, that affect visibility.

Conclusion

Determining who you can sue after an accident isn’t straightforward. While the driver is mostly considered the person to blame, you can loop in other parties, including the government. To ensure all parties are not overlooked, it is best to consult a personal injury lawyer.