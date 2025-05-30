The Role of Fatigue in Uber and Lyft Accidents

Philadelphia is no stranger to long work hours, side hustles, and the fast pace of life. And many Uber and Lyft drivers in Philly are doing this as a second job, working after clocking out of a full shift somewhere else.

That means the person driving you through the city’s congested streets might be running on very little sleep. This is where things get dangerous. In fact, if you ever get into a rideshare, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to ask, “When was the last time you slept?”

The dangers of fatigue behind the wheel are especially concerning in a busy metro area like Philly. If you’ve been in a crash, talking to a Philly rideshare accident lawyer, such as Uber and Lyft accidents, can help you understand your legal options.

Fatigue as a Silent Risk in the Rideshare Industry

According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), fatigue and sleepiness are inherent safety risks in the rideshare industry. Unlike commercial truck drivers, train operators, or even taxi drivers, rideshare drivers don’t have to pass medical screenings or follow strict regulations that ensure they’re alert and rested.

No one’s checking if they have sleep disorders like obstructive sleep apnea. And since they’re considered independent contractors, Uber and Lyft aren’t legally required to regulate how long or when their drivers are on the road.

What makes this worse is how rideshare drivers are paid. The more rides they complete, the more money they make. This pushes many to drive longer hours, even if they’re tired.

They might drive late at night or after long workdays, right when drowsiness tends to peak. That means riders are being driven around by people who are not just overworked, but dangerously tired.

Just How Bad Is Fatigued Driving?

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety estimates that drowsy driving causes around 328,000 crashes every year, including 109,000 injuries and about 6,400 deaths. And these numbers are likely lower than the actual figures because drivers don’t always admit to falling asleep at the wheel, and there’s no test like a breathalyzer to prove someone was too sleepy to drive.

You might not know this, but missing just two hours of sleep is as dangerous as driving drunk. According to the Sleep Foundation, being awake for 20 hours affects a driver the same way as having a blood alcohol level of 0.08%, which is the legal limit for DUI. In Philly traffic, that’s a major risk. One second of dozing off can send a car the length of a football field without the driver even realizing it.

And let’s not forget, many of these drivers are also managing the distractions of the job itself, watching the GPS, checking their phones to accept rides, and trying to make conversation with passengers. Combine that with fatigue, and it’s a recipe for disaster that can lead to the loss of several lives.

How Exactly Does Fatigue Affect Uber and Lyft Drivers

Fatigue can seriously mess with the brain and body in ways that make driving dangerous. Here’s how it affects rideshare drivers behind the wheel:

Slower reaction time : Tired drivers take longer to brake, swerve, or respond to sudden dangers like a car cutting them off or a pedestrian stepping into the street.

Poor judgment and decision-making : Fatigue impacts the frontal lobe of the brain, which means drivers are more likely to take risks, ignore traffic signals, or misjudge distances and speed.

Reduced attention span : Drowsy drivers struggle to stay focused. Their mind might wander, or they might zone out completely for a few seconds at a time, known as microsleeps.

Impaired coordination : Just like alcohol, fatigue affects motor skills, making it harder to steer smoothly or stay in one lane.

Falling asleep at the wheel : In worst-case scenarios, exhausted drivers may actually fall asleep while driving, even if just for a few seconds, which is more than enough time to cause a crash.

Increased risk of severe accidents : Fatigued drivers often don’t hit the brakes or try to avoid a crash, meaning these accidents tend to be more violent and harmful.

What Are Uber and Lyft Doing About It?

Uber and Lyft have started to recognize this issue, but it’s still not enough. In 2018, Uber began requiring drivers to log off for six consecutive hours after 12 hours of driving. Lyft has a similar rule, but only after 14 hours of driving.

While that sounds helpful, there’s a catch: drivers may be coming from other jobs or platforms, meaning they might already be tired before they even start their rideshare shift.

And because there are no federal regulations to monitor this, the responsibility is left to the individual companies, who aren’t doing nearly enough to protect riders or drivers.