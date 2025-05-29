VDMA “THE POWER OF PLASTICS FORUM” AT K 2025

The machinery and equipment manufacturers’ association (VDMA) will again present itself with a special pavilion and extensive program on the outdoor area of K 2025

Only a few months until K 2025, the world’s leading trade fair of the plastics and rubber industry, will open its doors from October 8 – 15 in Düsseldorf, Germany, and welcome exhibitors and visitors from around the world. Machinery and equipment manufacturers traditionally account for the largest group of exhibitors occupying two thirds of the exhibition area. Exhibitors will showcase their innovative technologies in the halls as well as in six pavilions on the outdoor area of K 2025. Thorsten Kühmann, Managing Director Plastics and Rubber Machinery at VDMA, one of the sponsoring associations of K, stated: “Boasting an impressive 70% of international attendance among exhibitors and visitors, K 2025 will be the most international plastics trade fair in the world. It is the guiding star of the plastics industry providing orientation for technology development, also in view of the highly dynamic sales markets worldwide.”

The Power of Plastics Forum: Green – Smart – Responsible

The Forum on the outdoor area of K 2025 will provide a good opportunity to focus on the trade fair’s motto and guiding topics and to illustrate the key role technology providers play in implementing the circular economy and digitalization through practical examples. Important aspects will include:

Green : Saving resources and reducing the carbon footprint through circularity.

Smart : Digitalization, automation and AI increase efficiency and feasibility.

Responsible : The focus is on people – especially the industry’s young talents.

Torsten Kühmann added: “The transformation towards a circular economy is in full swing, and machinery and equipment manufacturers play a pivotal role in it as enablers. They enable the production of recyclable products and the reuse of plastic waste to produce new, high-quality products. VDMA and its members zero in on the motto of K 2025 “The Power of Plastics! Green – Smart – Responsible” with absolute conviction and demonstrate the great potential of plastics that is unleashed by continuous technology and material developments. We need plastic products in nearly all application areas of our daily lives for people’s well-being. They make a significant contribution to maintaining supplies and prosperity in our world while becoming more and more sustainable at the same time.”

In the Forum, “The Power of Plastics!” will be brought to life with running machines for plastics recycling and recyclate processing, among other things The VDMA members will present their technology highlights in the pavilions. Visitors can watch live how high-quality re-granulate is made from plastic waste or how recyclates are processed into attractive, highly functional and circular-ready products using various processing methods. It will also be demonstrated how digital solutions in manufacturing pave the way for the circular economy. In addition, the VDMA pavilion will provide many networking opportunities and a daily themed program on circularity, digitalization as well as young talents and careers.

Young Talents in machinery & equipment manufacturing

Trainees, students and young professionals from plastics and rubber machinery manufacturers have joined forces and will jointly moderate the daily “Young Talents Time” in the VDMA Pavilion at K 2025. They will discuss with experts and project their image of the plastics industry of the future. The VDMA initiative EnSHEneer will explicitly provide female mechanical engineering students a platform to network with each other and to make contacts with technology producers. On Career Sunday, over 50 women will get together at the VDMA Pavilion to exchange experiences, discuss and tour the trade fair.

