What Data Says About the Best Pre-Owned Vehicles

The used car market is booming, and for good reason. With prices of new vehicles continuing to rise and global supply chain issues affecting production timelines, pre-owned cars have become an increasingly attractive option. However, when it comes to long-term value, safety, and reliability, not all used vehicles perform equally. Fortunately, data gives us a clear view of which vehicles are the most trusted, most durable, and most cost-effective over time.

If you’re browsing used cars for sale, understanding what the statistics say can guide you toward smarter, data-backed decisions. Let’s explore the numbers behind the best pre-owned vehicles and what makes them stand out.

Reliability Scores Backed by Millions of Drivers

According to the 2024 Consumer Reports reliability rankings, Toyota, Honda, and Hyundai continue to dominate the top spots for used vehicle dependability. These rankings are based on data from over 300,000 vehicle owners, who report on everything from engine problems to in-car electronics.

Hyundai Tucson and Hyundai Elantra, for instance, received above-average reliability ratings across multiple model years (2017–2022), with fewer reported issues in categories like powertrain and climate system.

The Hyundai Sonata ranks consistently high, with maintenance costs averaging 23% lower than the midsize sedan segment average, according to RepairPal.

For anyone considering used cars for sale, these figures make Hyundai models a standout choice.

Resale Value Retention Matters

Vehicles that hold their value well are better long-term investments. According to iSeeCars’ 2023 report, the average 5-year depreciation for all vehicles is 38.8%, but some models perform much better:

Toyota Tacoma and Toyota 4Runner lose just 21.5% and 24.6% of their value over five years.

Hyundai Tucson shows strong depreciation resilience, losing only 31%, outperforming many competitors in the compact SUV category.

For buyers looking to trade up later or reduce the total cost of ownership, this data highlights the importance of choosing models with strong resale value.

Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Vehicles Offer More Than Just Peace of Mind

Hyundai’s certified pre-owned (CPO) program is one of the best in the industry. Data from Autotrader reveals that over 70% of used car shoppers are more likely to consider CPO vehicles due to the added benefits:

Hyundai CPO vehicles come with a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty from the original in-service date.

All CPO vehicles undergo a 173-point inspection, which statistically reduces the likelihood of post-sale mechanical issues by up to 40% compared to non-certified used cars.

This makes a strong case for prioritising CPO models when evaluating used cars for sale.

Safety Ratings That Stay Strong Over Time

Pre-owned doesn’t mean outdated, especially when safety is concerned. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), many models from recent years retain top safety ratings:

The 2018–2021 Hyundai Elantra and Sonata both earned Top Safety Pick+ designations.

Used SUVs like the Hyundai Santa Fe from 2017 onward continue to earn high marks in crash tests, with updated safety tech even in earlier trims.

When your vehicle serves as family transport or a daily commuter, these safety accolades matter, and they’re all available in the used market.

Total Ownership Costs—The Long Game

Edmunds’ True Cost to Own® (TCO) tool shows that lower upfront costs are only part of the story. Long-term affordability includes fuel, insurance, maintenance, and depreciation.

Here’s how Hyundai models stack up over five years:

Hyundai Elantra: $31,725 total cost to own (vs. compact segment avg. of $35,220)

Hyundai Sonata: $37,410 total cost to own (vs. midsize sedan avg. of $40,865)

Hyundai Tucson: $38,920 total cost to own (vs. compact SUV avg. of $42,300)

These lower-than-average figures mean more predictable budgeting and fewer financial surprises.

What This Means for You

Buying a pre-owned vehicle is no longer about compromise; it’s about optimisation. The data clearly shows that models from reliable brands like Hyundai deliver top-tier value, strong resale potential, lower long-term costs, and class-leading safety features. These advantages make a compelling case for going used rather than new. With the right research and the right dealership, your next pre-owned vehicle could be your best one yet.