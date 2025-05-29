Worksport Secures ISO 9001 Certification at U.S. Factory, Unlocking Revenue & OEM Growth Pathways

Worksport Ltd, a U.S.-based innovator and manufacturer of premium tonneau covers and clean-energy solutions, proudly announces that its U.S. production facility has officially achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification. This milestone strengthens Worksport’s manufacturing credentials and is expected to pave new inroads towards substantial new OEM and global supply chain opportunities—supporting the Company’s multi-year growth trajectory.

“This certification is more than a milestone—it’s a catalyst. As we look to 2025, we are positioning Worksport for breakout expansion across both domestic and international supply chains,” said Steven Rossi, Chief Executive Officer of Worksport. “It allows us to actively pursue supply opportunities with top-tier OEMs and national retailers who often require ISO certification as a baseline for collaboration.”

Strategic Impact & Path Forward

Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification underscores Worksport’s commitment to quality, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction. It enhances credibility with partners and opens new doors—particularly in markets and channels where ISO certification is a prerequisite.

This milestone is expected to:

Unlock OEM and enterprise supply opportunities with top-tier names like Toyota, GM, Ford , and Honda

, and Strengthen Worksport’s reputation for premium, American-made products

Drive operational excellence, scalability, and improved long-term gross margin performance

With ISO on tonneau covers now secured, Worksport will begin strategically exploring OEM integrations for its tonneau covers, solar-enabled SOLIS system, and in the future, its COR battery units—positioning itself for growth within the multi-billion-dollar global auto manufacturing ecosystem.

Innovation Pipeline: SOLIS & COR

As Worksport continues to scale its dealer network and B2B distribution, its pipeline of innovative products is advancing toward commercialization. The SOLIS Solar Tonneau Cover and the COR Portable Energy System are expected to begin shipping later this year, with strong future synergies for OEM applications, worksite, and emergency use cases. The Company expects both products to drive high-margin revenue growth and broaden Worksport’s addressable market far beyond traditional automotive accessories.

ISO 9001:2015 Certification Details

The Company’s ISO certification was issued by the globally recognized certification body, Bureau Veritas Certification Holding SAS – UK Branch, following a rigorous audit completed earlier this year. This certification cycle officially commenced in April 2025 and remains valid through April 2028, contingent upon continued compliance.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport’s hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the electric vehicle sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems, and Cold-Climate Heat Pump technology. Terravis Energy’s website is terravisenergy.com.

