Achieve sub-metre positioning accuracy with GNSS RTK 4 Click board from MIKROE

high-precision GNSS positioning with real-time kinematics (RTK) support, based on Quectel module

GNSS RTK 4 Click is a compact add-on board from MIKROE – the embedded solutions company that dramatically cuts development time by providing innovative hardware and software products based on proven standards. Targeting high-precision GNSS positioning with real-time kinematics (RTK) support, the board features the LG290P, a quad-band GNSS module from Quectel, capable of receiving signals from GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS, and NavIC while using SBAS for enhanced accuracy.

Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: “This new Click board allows designers to simply and quickly develop systems with sub-metre positioning accuracy. Autonomous navigation, UAVs, intelligent robotics, surveying, and precision agriculture are just some of the applications that will benefit.”

A new addition to the 1800-strong mikroBUS™-enabled Click board™ family, GNSS RTK 4 Click supports multi-mode RTK algorithms with fast convergence times and high accuracy, interference detection, and integrity monitoring, ensuring sub-meter positioning in demanding environments. It features UART and I2C interfaces, a USB Type-C port for standalone configuration, and a backup battery option for continuous operation.

GNSS RTK 4 Click also features the ClickID function which enables automatic identification by the host system, simplifying use. It is fully compatible with the mikroBUS™ socket and can be used on any host system supporting the mikroBUS™ standard. It comes with the mikroSDK open-source libraries, offering excellent flexibility for evaluation and customization.

About MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions.

With unique concepts like Remote Programming/Debugging, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the Embedded Wiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBrain™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.