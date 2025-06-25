Car accidents happen in seconds, but their effects can last weeks, months, or even years. Right after a crash, it’s easy to panic or make decisions that seem small but end up causing big problems later.

In Oklahoma City, car accidents are a serious issue. As one of the largest cities in the region and a major crossroads for interstate travel, Oklahoma City sees thousands of crashes each year—many occurring on busy roads like I-40, I-35, and the Broadway Extension. These accidents often lead to serious injuries and significant property damage.

After an accident, some people don’t know what steps to take. Others make quick choices that hurt their case or delay their recovery. If you’re ever in this situation, it helps to speak with an Oklahoma City vehicle accident lawyer who knows the local laws and can guide you in the right direction.

Let’s look at the most common mistakes people make after a car accident—and how to avoid them.

Going further:

1. Not Calling the Police

Some people think they don’t need to call the police if the crash is minor. That’s a mistake. A police report gives an official record of what happened. Without it, it’s just your word against the other drivers’. This report is essential for insurance claims and legal matters. Always call the police, no matter how small the accident seems.

2. Not Seeing a Doctor Right Away

Even if you feel okay, you should get checked by a doctor. After a crash, your body is full of adrenaline. That can hide pain or injuries. Some problems, like whiplash or a concussion, may not show up until later. Waiting too long to get medical help can make things worse, and it may also hurt your insurance claim.

3. Saying “Sorry” at the Scene

It’s natural to want to be polite. But saying “I’m sorry” after a crash can be admitting fault. It might even be used against you later. Instead, keep calm and stick to the facts. Let the police and insurance people figure out who was at fault.

4. Not Taking Photos or Videos

If you can do it safely, take pictures and videos right after the accident. Show the damage to all cars, any injuries, and the area around the crash. Photos of skid marks, road signs, and traffic lights can also help. This evidence may be beneficial if there’s a legal case later.

5. Not Getting the Right Information

Always exchange information with the other driver. Get their name, phone number, driver’s license, license plate number, and insurance details. If there are any witnesses, get their names and contact info too. Don’t rely on memory or assume the police will collect everything.

6. Waiting Too Long to Tell the Insurance Company

Let your insurance company know about the accident as soon as possible. If you wait too long, they might say you broke the rules of your policy. Give them the basic facts, but be careful about giving recorded statements before you fully understand what happened.

7. Posting About It on Social Media

Posting a photo of your car or a message saying you’re okay might be tempting. But anything you post online can be used against you. A simple “Feeling fine!” could be taken to mean you’re not hurt, even if pain shows up later. It’s better to stay quiet online until the case is over.

8. Not Talking to a Lawyer

Some people think they can handle everything on their own. Others believe the insurance company will be fair. But that’s not always true. A lawyer knows what your rights are and can help protect them. If you wait too long to get help, winning your case or getting full payment for your injuries may be harder.

9. Taking the First Offer

Insurance companies may offer money quickly after a crash. It might seem like a good deal, but it’s often much lower than you need. Once you take the money, you usually can’t ask for more. Knowing the full cost of your injuries and car damage is smart before saying yes to any offer.

The Final Say!

After a car accident, it’s easy to make mistakes. But knowing what to do—and what not to do—can make a big difference. Stay calm, gather facts, and don’t rush into any choices.