Cutting Costs: How Tire Shop Tech Saves Time and Money

Time is money. This is more than true for the automotive industry, where fast repairs can save you tons of time and money. Changing a tire is one of the most common examples of time-consuming tasks. Technicians have their schedules and appointments set for the day while keeping flexibility for any walk-in customer with a vehicle emergency.

As vehicles get smarter, so does the need to improve processes in auto tire shops. The role of data and design in vehicles is what makes them more connected and smarter. Therefore, customers are interested in a one-stop tire shop that takes care of everything, from engine maintenance to tire replacement.

Tire shops can generate more money only if they are ready to adapt to the new technologies and strategies to upgrade their daily processes. And if you offer the right tire and wheel services along with desired add-ons, your garage will be like a Disneyland but for vehicle owners. It can make all the difference in your business’s cash flow.

Keeping this notion in mind, you need to understand that the faster you work (while maintaining the quality of the service), the better chance you have to use your time smartly at a lower cost.

How tech is shaping developments in the automotive industry

Besides manufacturing and big pharma, the automotive industry is seeing rapid growth in terms of technological change. Some of the latest trends include:

Electric vehicles: Self-driving electric cars are one of the rising trends with the electronic operating systems.

Digital automobile sales: Consumers can purchase cars online without the need to go to a dealership, but with limited features.

Online marketing: The use of e-commerce platforms for online marketing is changing the frequency of visits to the dealerships. But the need to visit auto tire shops remains constant.

Tech partnerships: Manufacturers continue to work with tech companies to integrate specialized software and technology in vehicles.

These are just a few examples of the cherry on top, where vehicles are now being designed with new digital systems. Therefore, the need to use and implement new technologies designed for tire shops is important to stay ahead of the competition.

4 Quick ways to cut costs and save time for tire shops

Use of emerging technologies is shaping the current workflows in the automotive industry. To stay ahead of the competition, the use of AI, for instance, is becoming common now. Here we have listed some acknowledged ways a tire shop can stay more productive while remaining time-efficient and cost-effective.

1. Use user-friendly software

A tire shop ready to invest in tire shop software wants it to be user-friendly with a simple and intuitive interface, and easy to navigate. A complicated software just doesn’t cut the deal anymore. From dashboards to all categorized folders, the layout should be easy for the first-time user.

Investing in such technology is helpful because technicians can record details of the tire inspections. You can have a detailed log of maintenance to repairs in just a matter of a few minutes. Also, compiling visuals using digital inspection tools becomes easier as you keep all data safe in the online cloud.

Instead of manually sharing the data with the customer, you can share it via email. It’s that simple. And when the customer comes back for a follow-up, you can check the vehicle’s history, saving you time to inspect the tires and engines from scratch.

2.Use of AI tech for tires

So, it turns out that if a tire shop is still using manual methods to add data, that leaves room for several potential errors. Also, the maintenance tasks can go unchecked for a period. However, implementing AI-enabled technology eliminates potential errors.

For instance, a technician recording Tire Identification Number (TIN), or DOT number, and tire size can cross-check the details from the software being used at the time to ensure details are not overlooked.

They can simply scan the tire’s sidewall with advanced code readers to capture the information and retrieve the data.

Similarly, the use of computer vision to measure tire tread depth is considered to be an evolutionary change in the automotive industry. Such advancements will help technicians to get into the nooks and corners of the vehicles previously inaccessible.

3.Predictive maintenance

Using data analytics to anticipate failure in engines, tires, and other parts of the vehicle before they even occur is changing how technicians spend time on a task.

Implementing smart machine learning models enables tire shop managers to monitor tire health. You can create a follow-up appointment to schedule maintenance proactively. It reduces unexpected downtime, saving you hours of repair in the future.

Also, you save time on increasing the lifespan of the tires. This approach allows you to save big bucks gradually by real-time monitoring the tire condition. It is said to lead to a 10% reduction in tire-related breakdowns.

4.Digitally tracking tires

Without a single shred of doubt, tracking assets has improved the supply chain in recent years. Not only did it help to overcome keeping track of missing tires and parts, but it has also helped avoid overstocking the products, helping tire shop managers to cut costs on surplus stock.

Now managers have more visibility about the tire age, location, and can track TIN/DOT numbers online, sitting behind the desk. Therefore, capturing tire data allows you to keep an eye on the right type of tire your customer wants, saving you time instead of going back and forth with the dealer.

Tire shops have seen improvements in customers’ behavior by providing a consistent availability of tires and other products instead of making them wait for days.

Make technology work for your tire shop

Running a tire shop means not only providing good customer service but also continually improving your business practices to stay competitive. Adopting technologies will help your business by retaining clients, boosting sales, and giving you a unique selling point to stay ahead of the fierce market competition.