DOMO at K show 2025: Building the future together

At K 2025 in Düsseldorf, DOMO Chemicals, a leading supplier of high-performance polyamide materials, will demonstrate how it is boosting its drive towards a more specialized, low-carbon portfolio, setting new benchmarks in innovative and sustainable polyamides. With the theme “Building the Future Together”, DOMO invites customers and industry partners to explore how collaboration, innovation, and sustainability can shape the future of performance materials.

With 10 production sites, 14 sales offices and a strong European base, DOMO focuses its progress on its Engineered Materials and Polymer & Intermediates businesses by combining global scale with local application expertise. “Backed by a robust sustainability strategy, we are increasing capacity in Asia, optimizing our European operations and focusing on renewable energy, partnerships and technological breakthroughs,” says Yves Bonte, CEO of DOMO Chemicals.

Experience innovation through the four elements

At K 2025, DOMO’s fully digital and interactive booth (Hall 6, Booth B28) will showcase its innovations across four key application pillars – each inspired by one of the four classical elements:

EARTH – Bio-based and recycled polyamide solutions

AIR – Lightweight materials enabling metal replacement and CO₂ reduction

FIRE – Flame-retardant and high-temperature-resistant materials for EVs, E&E and performance fibers

WATER – Safe, high-performance solutions for fluid handling and sanitation

“This insightful concept helps illustrate how our tailored polyamide solutions contribute to lighter, safer and more circular applications,” Bonte added.

Sustainable polyamide: Leading in recycling technologies

DOMO’s leadership in sustainable polyamide recycling will take center stage. Visitors will see applications using:

Mechanical recycling

The patented MOVE 4EARTH® process

Chemical recycling: Depolymerized polyamide-based solutions

Mass balance bio-circular solutions (ISCC PLUS certified) and

Physical recycling (dissolution)

At the stand, visitors will discover parts developed with a new physical recycling technology (dissolution), which is the result of a collaborative project between AUDI, the Fraunhofer Institute and DOMO. In the pilot project, both PA6 and PA66-based applications have been successfully molded using a 30% recycled PCR from end-of-life vehicles, meeting OEM requirements.

“We offer the broadest sustainable polyamide portfolio on the market, supported by local application expertise that helps customers integrate recycled materials into their specific applications,” says Juha Jokinen, CCO of DOMO Engineered Materials.

DOMAMID® MBB: Moving towards net-zero

In a milestone for climate-neutral innovation, DOMO will present DOMAMID® MBB – a mass-balanced, bio-attributed PA6 with up to 69% bio-attributed content and ISCC PLUS certification. “These materials achieve a significant CO₂ reduction compared to fossil-based alternatives,” says Vedran Kujundzic, CCO of DOMO Polymers & Intermediates. “They are ideal for food and pharma packaging, textiles, and engineering plastics.”

Lightweighting: Enabling new mobility

Sustainable mobility begins with lighter components. DOMO’s booth will highlight:

A one-piece gas-molded bicycle handlebar using a TECHNYL® compound in combination with UD tapes reinforcements for Canyon in collaboration with ENGEL*

A child car seat that combines lightweight design, safety, and sustainability

A hybrid bonding solution enabling optimal adhesion of polyamides to metals developed for Sogefi Air & Cooling

Reinventing safety in e-mobility and electronics

As electrification accelerates, so do safety demands. DOMO will showcase for the first time:

New TECHNYL STAR® halogen-free FR solutions for EV battery modules and busbars

A breakthrough material for battery housing applications

Advanced developments in halogen-free flame-retardant solutions for electrical and electronics applications under the TECHNYL® PROTECT brand

In addition, Siemens Smart Infrastructure and DOMO Chemicals have recently introduced Siemens’ first residual current circuit breaker (RCCB) made with sustainable TECHNYL® 4EARTH® polyamide, which contains 50% chemically recycled content and delivers identical performance and quality to conventional materials. This UL-certified material, developed by DOMO, enables Siemens to significantly reduce the environmental impact of its SENTRON 5SV3 RCCBs while maintaining the highest safety and quality standards.

Smarter water management

DOMO’s advanced polyamides help reduce costs, enhance system reliability, and promote sustainability in water infrastructure. At K 2025, DOMO will showcase TECHNYL® SAFE, certified for food and drinking water contact – now available for use in household, water meter, and sanitary applications.

Proven leadership in sustainability

DOMO’s progress toward its 2030 sustainability goals will soon be published in its Sustainability Report. Key highlights include:

EcoVadis Platinum rating in 2024, moving from Silver to Platinum in two years

More than 10% of Engineered Materials sales from circular and bio-based materials

Significant gains in renewable energy, water efficiency, and energy intensity improvement

Visit DOMO at K 2025: Hall 6, Booth B28.

*Other partners involved: Plastic Innovation, Simoldes, ARTEFAKT DESIGN GmbH & Co. Kg