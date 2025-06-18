Dumarey Group Joins SDVerse to Advance Software Innovation in Propulsion and Intelligent Mobility

Dumarey Group (Dumarey), a leader in the development and production of propulsion and vehicle systems, today announced that it has joined SDVerse, automotive industry’s first B2B marketplace dedicated to software. Dumarey will showcase its innovative software offerings to a global network of automotive buyers, enabling greater visibility in the SDV ecosystem. By participating in SDVerse marketplace, Dumarey also gains access to proven solutions that accelerate time-to-market for its innovative sustainable powertrain and vehicle solutions. This strategic move underscores Dumarey’s broader commitment to digital transformation, innovation, and sustainability.

Dumarey Group is a global industrial and technology leader specializing in advanced propulsion and vehicle systems for the automotive, marine, rail, and energy sectors. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, the company develops and manufactures high-performance engines, vehicle systems, transmissions, and alternative fuel solutions—including hydrogen. Operating across multiple sites in Europe, Asia, and United States, Dumarey is committed to advancing the global transition toward cleaner, more sustainable mobility. On the SDVerse marketplace, Dumarey will participate as both a buyer and a seller, enabling it to source critical software components while showcasing its proprietary solutions to a broader ecosystem of OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers.

“We are thrilled to join SDVerse as both a buyer and seller” said Giorgio Bianchi, Head of Sales and Program Management Dumarey Softronix at Dumarey Group. “This collaboration enables us to access a wider spectrum of cutting-edge software technologies while sharing our own software assets and capabilities with a broader audience. It’s a step forward in our mission to deliver smart, sustainable mobility solutions.”

“Dumarey Group has a proven track record in developing innovative powertrain and vehicle systems” said Prashant Gulati, CEO of SDVerse. “Their decision to join SDVerse reflects a broader industry shift to digitize sourcing, unlock software modularity, and reduce development overhead. Dumarey’s participation reinforces the power of a shared marketplace—where leading innovators can discover, evaluate, and collaborate with unprecedented speed and transparency.”

To explore Dumarey’s offerings and engage with our software and engineering service portfolio, join the SDVerse Marketplace.

About Dumarey Group

The Dumarey Group, founded in 1983 by Guido Dumarey, is an entrepreneurial, family-owned international business delivering advanced engineering services, systems, and components that power vehicles and industry. Our technologies span from vehicle powertrains and vehicle control systems to dual-fuel hydrogen engines and energy storage.

Dumarey partners with OEMs and industrial organisations through the complete product lifecycle—from innovative design to industrialisation and production. As a private company we offer greater flexibility, faster responses and a longer-term perspective.

Operating across ten locations in Europe, the Americas, and Asia, our 3,000-strong team generates around €1 billion in annual revenue.

Learn more at www.dumarey.com

About SDVerse

SDVerse is the automotive industry’s first B2B marketplace purpose-built for software. Backed by Founding Members General Motors, Magna, and Wipro, SDVerse streamlines how OEMs, Tier 1s, and software providers discover, evaluate, and procure automotive software, tools, and services. By reducing friction, enabling faster sourcing, and expanding visibility across the value chain, SDVerse helps companies bring software-defined vehicles to market faster. Open, standard-agnostic, and built for industry collaboration, SDVerse is designed to accelerate innovation across the entire automotive ecosystem.

Learn more at www.sdverse.auto.