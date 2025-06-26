Extend Your Range, Maximize Your Storage with FRDM’s 45 Gallon Combo

Look, if you spend your days bouncing between job sites or just clocking serious miles out on the open road, you already know—every bit of fuel and inch of bed space matters.

FRDM Fabrication’s 45 Gallon Fuel Tank Toolbox Combo? That’s for folks who aren’t messing around. This thing’s basically a Swiss Army knife for your truck fuel tank and toolbox, smashed together into one beast of a setup. Contractors, ranch hands, hardcore overlanders—anyone who’s ever found themselves cursing at a gas gauge or digging through a pile of tangled ratchet straps—this is for you.

⛽ Go Further Without Playing “Find the Next Gas Station

Honestly, running out of fuel in the middle of nowhere? Not a vibe. That 45-gallon transfer tank means you can keep trucking along, skipping those sketchy, last-chance fuel stops. Gas or diesel, doesn’t matter—it’s built for both. And with that kind of range, you’re not just saving time, you’re dodging all sorts of headaches.

What’s good about it?

– Way more miles before you need to fill up again.

– Less standing around on the side of a highway (or dirt road).

– You can actually get work done in the middle of nowhere.

– Makes juggling multiple trucks or machines a heck of a lot simpler.

Plus, it’s made out of heavy-duty aluminum, so you don’t have to worry about rust or some rogue toolbox denting it up. This thing’s tougher than your ex’s new boyfriend.

🧰 Toolbox Game: Strong

Extra fuel’s great, but what about all your gear? This combo rig comes with a toolbox built in. Toss your power tools, tie-downs, gloves, whatever you want in there. Weatherproof, lockable, opens up smoothly with gas struts—so you don’t smack yourself in the face when you’re in a rush. Everything’s right where you left it, rain or shine.

Throw in:

– Tools, bits, and all the random stuff you swear you’ll organize

– Tie-downs, recovery gear, ratchets—stuff you actually need

– Fluids, filters, random “just in case” parts

– Your secret emergency beef jerky stash (hey, no judgment)

Also? It fits behind the cab, so you’re not losing precious bed space or blocking your rear view. No fighting with your tonneau cover, either.

🛡️ This Thing’s Built Like a Tank (Because, Well…)

You want something that can take a beating? FRDM’s combo doesn’t play around. High-grade aluminum, beefy welds, all the good stuff. DOT legal for fuel hauling, so the law’s off your back. Baffles inside, so your fuel isn’t sloshing all over the place. Real-deal weather seals and stainless hardware, too. Basically, it’ll outlast your truck, and probably your knees.

Stuff that matters:

– DOT-compliant, so the fuel cops leave you alone

– Internal baffles—say goodbye to “sloshing surprise” around corners

– Stainless locks—no cheap junk

– Seals that actually keep the rain and dust out

– TIG welds that don’t look like a toddler made ‘em

🔧 Install? Easy. Versatility? Off the Charts.

You don’t need to be MacGyver to get this thing in the bed. It’s got standard brackets, pre-drilled holes—just bolt it in and go. Works with most transfer pumps (if you want to get fancy), or gravity feed kits if you’re more old-school. Fits almost any full-size truck out there.

Perfect for:

– Construction folks

– Ranchers, farmers, and anyone who rocks Carhartt for actual work

– Off-roaders who’d rather not hike 30 miles for fuel

– People hauling toys, horses, or whatever else you drag behind you

🔄 Stop Wasting Time. Seriously.

Running back and forth for fuel, digging for tools rolling around your bed… Time sucks. With this setup, you get your act together—less mess, less wasted time, less stuff flying around every time you hit a pothole.

Perks:

– Fewer fuel stops = more getting stuff done

– All your tools in one spot = less “where the heck did I put that wrench?”

– One box does it all = less clutter

– Less beating up your gear when it’s not sliding loose in the bed

If you’re still using milk crates and five-gallon cans? Man, it’s time to level up.

Final Word

Honestly, fuel security and gear storage aren’t just “nice to have” if you live out of your truck—they’re non-negotiable. FRDM’s 45 Gallon Combo is built for the folks who don’t have time for nonsense. Tough, practical, and ready for whatever chaos the road or job site throws at you.

Ready to ditch the junkyard setup and get something that actually works? This is it. Not just a box—an upgrade for how you roll, work, and get after it. Welcome to the big leagues.