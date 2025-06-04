FPT and Cymotive Form Strategic Alliance to Advance Automotive Cybersecurity Innovation

Global IT services provider FPT has signed a Memorandum of Understanding
(MOU) with Cymotive Technologies, an Israel-based leader in automotive
cybersecurity. This agreement initiates a collaboration to introduce
Cymotive’s proven cybersecurity solutions to FPT’s established automotive
customer base, jointly develop and deliver next-generation cybersecurity
solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs), and advance safer, smarter,
and more connected mobility.
The MOU lays the groundwork for a strategic collaboration focused on the
joint development and commercialization of advanced cybersecurity solutions
tailored to the evolving demands of the automotive industry. The agreement
focuses on leveraging and commercializing Cymotive’s pioneering
cybersecurity solutions, extensive engineering experience, and deep industry
expertise within FPT’s global partner network and presence.
The partnership will advance new solutions tailored to evolving automotive
market demands and emerging SDV platforms. Both sides aim to maximize
end-to-end protection, fully addressing the complex technical and regulatory
demands faced by automotive manufacturers and suppliers worldwide.
Nguyen Duc Kinh, FPT Software Executive Vice President and FPT Automotive
Chief Executive Officer, FPT Corporation, emphasized the strategic
significance of this agreement: “The automotive industry is undergoing a
fundamental shift toward software-defined, intelligent mobility. This
evolution demands not only robust cybersecurity but also a forward-looking
approach to digital resilience at scale. Our partnership with Cymotive
enhances our capacity to lead in this transformation, combining trusted
cybersecurity expertise with global delivery capabilities to shape a future
where secure, autonomous, and connected vehicles are the new standard in
mobility.”
Cymotive Co-founder, Tamir Bechor, added: “Together, FPT and Cymotive
critically accelerate the global growth of cybersecurity connected mobility.
The partnership pairs the niche expertise and impressive track records of
FPT in driving digital transformation and Cymotive in elevating automotive
cybersecurity, positioning us to jointly fortify vehicle safety, steer SDV
innovation progress, and stay ahead of ever-evolving cyber threats.”
Automotive is among FPT’s five strategic directions. Leveraging its two
decades of expertise in automotive technology, FPT launched a dedicated
subsidiary focusing on automotive technologies in 2023. The company
currently boasts a global network of 5,000 automotive software engineers and
alliances with top chipmakers, tier-1 suppliers, and OEMs. Its delivery
excellence is supported by adherence to international standards and
certifications, including ISO/SAE 21434, ISO 26262, A-SIL (A/B/C/D), TiSAX,
and A-SPICE Level 3.
About FPT Corporation
FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services
provider headquartered in Vietnam and operates in three core sectors:
Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades,
FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of
individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. Committed to
elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering
world-class solutions for global enterprises, the Corporation focuses on
five strategic areas: Artificial Intelligence, Automotive, Semiconductor,
Digital Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2024, FPT reported a
total revenue of USD 2.47 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees
across its core businesses. For more information about FPT’s global IT
services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/
About Cymotive Technologies
Cymotive Technologies is a global automotive cybersecurity provider
specializing in preemptive, holistic solutions for vehicles, fleets, and
smart mobility. Founded in 2016 and driven by a team of elite cybersecurity
specialists, Cymotive empowers manufacturers, suppliers, and automotive
technology with continuous in-vehicle and cloud protection and homologation
compliance support for software defined vehicles. From top tier
cybersecurity engineering services and consultancy to ongoing vulnerability
management and regulation compliance, automated intrusion detection,
incident response, and security testing, Cymotive manages the evolving SDV
attack surface and threat landscape for the entire vehicle lifecycle.
To learn more about Cymotive’s comprehensive automotive cybersecurity
solutions, visit https://www.cymotive.com.
More Stories
Terawatt and Windrose Partner to Power the Future of Electric Commercial Fleets
Storm Reply and Audi Set New Standards for Cloud Management with Agentic AI
Saudi Arabia Rides the AI and Automation Waves With the Launch of Advanced Manufacturing and Production Center