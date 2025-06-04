FPT and Cymotive Form Strategic Alliance to Advance Automotive Cybersecurity Innovation

Global IT services provider FPT has signed a Memorandum of Understanding

(MOU) with Cymotive Technologies, an Israel-based leader in automotive

cybersecurity. This agreement initiates a collaboration to introduce

Cymotive’s proven cybersecurity solutions to FPT’s established automotive

customer base, jointly develop and deliver next-generation cybersecurity

solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs), and advance safer, smarter,

and more connected mobility.

The MOU lays the groundwork for a strategic collaboration focused on the

joint development and commercialization of advanced cybersecurity solutions

tailored to the evolving demands of the automotive industry. The agreement

focuses on leveraging and commercializing Cymotive’s pioneering

cybersecurity solutions, extensive engineering experience, and deep industry

expertise within FPT’s global partner network and presence.

The partnership will advance new solutions tailored to evolving automotive

market demands and emerging SDV platforms. Both sides aim to maximize

end-to-end protection, fully addressing the complex technical and regulatory

demands faced by automotive manufacturers and suppliers worldwide.

Nguyen Duc Kinh, FPT Software Executive Vice President and FPT Automotive

Chief Executive Officer, FPT Corporation, emphasized the strategic

significance of this agreement: “The automotive industry is undergoing a

fundamental shift toward software-defined, intelligent mobility. This

evolution demands not only robust cybersecurity but also a forward-looking

approach to digital resilience at scale. Our partnership with Cymotive

enhances our capacity to lead in this transformation, combining trusted

cybersecurity expertise with global delivery capabilities to shape a future

where secure, autonomous, and connected vehicles are the new standard in

mobility.”

Cymotive Co-founder, Tamir Bechor, added: “Together, FPT and Cymotive

critically accelerate the global growth of cybersecurity connected mobility.

The partnership pairs the niche expertise and impressive track records of

FPT in driving digital transformation and Cymotive in elevating automotive

cybersecurity, positioning us to jointly fortify vehicle safety, steer SDV

innovation progress, and stay ahead of ever-evolving cyber threats.”

Automotive is among FPT’s five strategic directions. Leveraging its two

decades of expertise in automotive technology, FPT launched a dedicated

subsidiary focusing on automotive technologies in 2023. The company

currently boasts a global network of 5,000 automotive software engineers and

alliances with top chipmakers, tier-1 suppliers, and OEMs. Its delivery

excellence is supported by adherence to international standards and

certifications, including ISO/SAE 21434, ISO 26262, A-SIL (A/B/C/D), TiSAX,

and A-SPICE Level 3.

About FPT Corporation

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services

provider headquartered in Vietnam and operates in three core sectors:

Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades,

FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of

individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. Committed to

elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering

world-class solutions for global enterprises, the Corporation focuses on

five strategic areas: Artificial Intelligence, Automotive, Semiconductor,

Digital Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2024, FPT reported a

total revenue of USD 2.47 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees

across its core businesses. For more information about FPT’s global IT

services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

About Cymotive Technologies

Cymotive Technologies is a global automotive cybersecurity provider

specializing in preemptive, holistic solutions for vehicles, fleets, and

smart mobility. Founded in 2016 and driven by a team of elite cybersecurity

specialists, Cymotive empowers manufacturers, suppliers, and automotive

technology with continuous in-vehicle and cloud protection and homologation

compliance support for software defined vehicles. From top tier

cybersecurity engineering services and consultancy to ongoing vulnerability

management and regulation compliance, automated intrusion detection,

incident response, and security testing, Cymotive manages the evolving SDV

attack surface and threat landscape for the entire vehicle lifecycle.

To learn more about Cymotive’s comprehensive automotive cybersecurity

solutions, visit https://www.cymotive.com.