Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) and Goodyear Announce Multi-Year Partnership

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company (Goodyear) and Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) today announced a multi-year agreement that will see longtime NASCAR official tire partner, Goodyear, become a proud partner of HSR. Within the new agreement, Goodyear has been named the presenting sponsor of the HSR NASCAR Classic, to now be named the HSR NASCAR Classic presented by Goodyear, and the official “spec” tire for HSR NASCAR Classic races.

Goodyear’s legacy in motorsports spans more than 100 years, with its first official NASCAR tire test in 1954. Since then, NASCAR has served as a vital proving ground for generations of Goodyear tires, where engineers have pushed the boundaries of tire innovation. Through relentless testing and development, Goodyear continues to design, prepare and supply high-performance racing tires built to withstand the sport’s most grueling and demanding conditions.

Each year, Goodyear handcrafts more than 100,000 tires for NASCAR’s top three national series, with every tire meticulously built by skilled associates in Akron, Ohio. This commitment to precision and performance now extends beyond modern stock car racing, as Goodyear’s contemporary stock car tire lineup is joined by its growing presence in HSR vintage and historic stock car racing category.

Goodyear’s role as the official “spec” tire for HSR NASCAR Classic Races further showcases the Goodyear brand. The distinctive Wingfoot mark will be prominently featured throughout the 2025 season at premier NASCAR venues including this weekend’s Lime Rock Park event, Watkins Glen International, the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, and other HSR events throughout the season.

Launched in response to the surging popularity of the former HSR Group 8 historic stock car class, the HSR NASCAR Classic presented by Goodyear is open to retired stock cars from active competition. Eligible entries include vehicles built to previous NASCAR rule book specifications for Cup, Xfinity, Truck, and ARCA series. However, current-generation cars — such as the Cup Series Generation 7 chassis — are not permitted in NASCAR Classic competition.

Following a successful three-event debut in 2024, the series has doubled in size for 2025. The original trio of tracks returns, now joined by three new venues.

The 2025 season kicked off with competitive and colorful events in March at the HSR Sebring Historics at Sebring International Raceway and in April at the 47th HSR The Mity presented by Hagerty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. The remaining four events of the series will be run in the final half of 2025.

An all-new event and venue on the 2025 HSR NASCAR Classic schedule is this weekend’s Liuna! 150, June 27 – 28, at Lime Rock Park in Connecticut. NASCAR Classic will be a featured support series for that weekend’s headlining NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Lime Rock.

Three of 2025’s final four NASCAR Classic events are the support series races using Goodyear D4409 vintage stock car radials on the trio of NASCAR race weekends. Lime Rock is joined on the schedule by returning inaugural-season HSR NASCAR Classic host tracks Watkins Glen and the Charlotte ROVAL.

The HSR NASCAR Classic at the Go Bowling at The Glen is back on that full weekend of NASCAR competition at Watkins Glen International, August 8 – 10. This year’s race marks the third-straight appearance for HSR historic stock cars on the New York track’s NASCAR weekend following last year’s NASCAR Classic debut and a demonstration race in 2023.

The third NASCAR event weekend on the calendar is the season-ending Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, October 3 – 5. It’s the second-straight year Charlotte’s unique ROVAL race wraps up the NASCAR Classic season.

In between The Glen and Charlotte rounds is a NASCAR Classic return visit to VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) in September. The NASCAR Classic series debut race took place on the Southern Virginia track at last year’s IMSA Michelin GT Challenge and shifts this year to the HSR VIR Historics, which is the first HSR full-series event at the track since 2017.

Stu Grant, General Manager, Global Race Tires for Goodyear: “Goodyear has always viewed motorsports as the ultimate testing ground for our tires and technology, and the HSR NASCAR Classic is a natural extension of that legacy. We’re proud to deepen our commitment to motorsports racing through this partnership with HSR, bringing our decades of innovation and performance to a new generation of fans and competitors. The opportunity to support these legendary machines with the same passion and precision we bring to today’s NASCAR competition is truly special.”

John Doonan, HSR President: “Goodyear and NASCAR are synonymous in their decades of shared and race-winning success, and Goodyear was the perfect choice to join HSR as a proud partner and the presenting sponsor of the NASCAR Classic presented by Goodyear racing series. This is both another chapter for Goodyear in its 70 years of American stock car racing support and success as well as a throwback to various NASCAR golden eras from days gone by. Many of the pristinely preserved and restored HSR Historic Stocks cars racing in NASCAR Classic achieved race and championship-winning success in their competition primes on Goodyear. Now, it’s time to celebrate this illustrious past while bringing in a new era of competition success for Goodyear in the historic and vintage racing sector. It is our honor and a pleasure to welcome Goodyear to the HSR family.”

The HSR NASCAR Classic feature race at Lime Rock Park is scheduled to run tomorrow, Saturday, June 28, from 11 – 11:30 a.m. EDT.

Additional event information and tickets are available at https://limerock.com/events/na scar/. Tickets, which start at $45, are also available at the gate, but fans are encouraged to purchase in advance to avoid long wait times in ticket lines.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.: Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About HSR: Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) is the premier vintage and historic racing series in North America. It was formed in the mid-1970s with an inaugural event at Road Atlanta and became a part of International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) in 2022. There was one goal then and it remains true today: to celebrate and enjoy the racing cars from the past. As a “time machine” of sights and sounds, HSR provides a venue for competitors and spectators alike to share in the wonderful history and excitement created by the cars that competed at race tracks around the world. HSR currently sanctions

eight vintage and historic racing events at some of the world’s most renowned race tracks, including Daytona International Speedway, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Sebring International Raceway, Watkins Glen International and more. The complete schedule and full event information can be found on HSR’s website at www.HSRRace.com. Look for the HSR Channel on YouTube and follow HSR on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HSRrace/, on Twitter X @HSR_race and on Instagram @HistoricSportscarRacing.