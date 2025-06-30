Injured in a Car Accident in St. Louis? Here’s What to Do Next

Car accidents can turn your life upside down in just a few seconds. One moment, you’re driving down the road, and the next, you’re hurt, confused, and unsure of what to do. If you’ve been injured in a car accident in St. Louis, knowing the right steps can help you stay safe and protect your rights.

St. Louis sees thousands of crashes every year. Many of these crashes happen because of speeding, distracted driving, or bad weather. If you’re dealing with injuries, medical bills, and stress after a crash, you’re not alone.

This is the time to contact a car accident lawyer who understands Missouri laws and can help you move forward.

Step 1: Prioritize Safety and Call 911

After a crash, the first thing you should do is check for injuries. If you or anyone else is hurt, call 911 right away. Even if the accident seems minor, it’s still important to report it. Move to a safe place if you can, like the shoulder of the road, but don’t leave the scene.

Police will come to make a report. This report will be useful if you need to file an insurance claim or take legal action later. In Missouri, drivers must report accidents that cause injury, death, or property damage over $500.

Step 2: Get Medical Attention Immediately

Even if you feel fine, get checked by a doctor. Some injuries, like concussions or whiplash, don’t show up right away. Delaying treatment can make injuries worse and can also hurt your chances of getting compensation later.

Keep records of your doctor visits, test results, prescriptions, and medical bills. These records help show how the accident affected you.

Step 3: Document the Scene Thoroughly

If you’re able, take photos of everything at the scene. This includes damage to your car, your injuries, road signs, traffic lights, and anything else that seems important. Get close-up and wide shots from different angles.

Also, write down what you remember. What was the weather like? Did the other driver run a red light? Were there any skid marks? Your memory may fade with time, so it helps to make notes right away.

Step 4: Exchange Information Correctly

Talk to the other driver and collect their:

Full name and contact info

Insurance company and policy number

Driver’s license number

License plate number

Be polite, but don’t say things like “I’m sorry” or “It was my fault.” These statements can be used against you later.

Step 5: Report the Accident to Your Insurance Company

You should tell your insurance company about the crash as soon as possible. Give them the facts, but don’t guess or assume anything. Stick to what you know.

Missouri uses an “at-fault” system for car accidents. This means the person who caused the accident is responsible for paying damages. Your insurance company may investigate and talk to the other driver’s insurer before they decide who was at fault.

Step 6: Speak to a Local Car Accident Lawyer

Missouri law can be confusing, especially if you’re recovering from an injury. That’s why it helps to speak with a lawyer who knows how St. Louis courts handle car accident cases. They can guide you on how to file a claim, deal with insurance adjusters, and get the compensation you deserve.

Contact a car accident lawyer before you sign anything or accept a settlement. A lawyer can make sure your rights are protected from the start.

Step 7: Keep Track of All Records and Expenses

Keep a file with everything related to your accident. This includes:

Doctor bills

Prescription costs

Receipts for car repairs

Lost wages from missed work

Travel costs to medical appointments

These records help show the full impact the crash has had on your life.

Step 8: Avoid Common Mistakes After an Accident

Many people make small mistakes that can hurt their case. Don’t post about the crash on social media. Anything you say online can be used by insurance companies or lawyers.

Don’t skip medical visits or delay treatment. This can make your injuries worse and make it look like you weren’t seriously hurt. And don’t accept the first offer from an insurance company without talking to a lawyer. These offers are often too low and don’t cover all your costs.

The Final Verdict!

A car accident in St. Louis can leave you hurt and overwhelmed. But knowing what steps to take after a crash can help you stay in control. With the right help and information, you can begin to recover and focus on getting your life back on track.