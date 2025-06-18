Intellias at Software-Defined Vehicles USA 2025

Leading OEM software engineering partner and solution provider Intellias will offer perspectives on “the fragmented future of Software-Defined Vehicles” in a special plenary presentation at the SDV USA Conference in San Francisco.

Adam Knonopa, Intellias Technology Director – The Fragmented Future of Software-Defined Vehicles

“The path toward software-defined vehicles is anything but unified,” explains Intellias Technology Director Adam Konopa, who will deliver the presentation on Monday, June 30. “While some OEMs are forming alliances and collaborative platforms, many others continue to pursue their own isolated strategies. Across the ecosystem, we see a growing number of working groups and standardization bodies pushing their own agendas – sometimes overlapping, sometimes diverging.”

During his presentation, Mr. Konopa will explore the fragmented nature of the SDV landscape, looking at the complex layers from hardware abstraction to application software, and the challenges of aligning industry efforts. Mr. Konopa will offer his insight on whether this fragmented momentum can eventually converge, or if the future of SDVs remains a patchwork of competing visions.

Guests will have an opportunity to:

Understand the root causes behind the industry’s disjointed state, from legacy OEM structures to overlapping alliances, and why a unified strategy is essential for survival.

Gain clarity on the major players, open-source projects, and consortia driving SDV innovation – what they offer, where they collide, and how OEMs can navigate and harmonize their strategies.

Learn a practical, layered approach to SDV development, from hardware to cloud, including architecture, virtualization, and the role of standards and APIs

In addition to Mr. Konopa’s presentation, Intellias will demonstrate the newest features of its IntelliKit chip-to-cloud Automotive Technology Platform during SDV USA. Mr. Konopa and Intellias Delivery Director, Head of Embedded and Automotive Sergii Shcherbakov will provide conference attendees with a first-hand look at the kit’s newest functions.

Providing OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers with a hands-on experience showing how a diverse technology ecosystem can be implemented and benefit their products, the IntelliKit Automotive Technology Platform demonstrates various vehicle modules and their interaction. It includes a fully functional digital cockpit with in-demand infotainment features, sensors and cloud connectivity. The ECU Portable Kit communicates with IntelliKit through the CAN bus to simulate real car signals and usage scenarios.

The complete Automotive Technology Platform showcases engineering expertise that Intellias provides its clients, integrating automotive-grade hardware, cloud platforms and tools; developing embedded and middleware software; and designing breathtaking user interfaces.

New IntelliKit features include:

Integrated Voice Gen AI Assistant that leverages the SoundHound AI Platform, enabling intuitive vehicle interaction. With this functionality, users can control in-vehicle navigation, infotainment system, and comfort features simply by speaking.

Object Recognition functionality powered by onboard cameras and AI algorithms that enable the vehicle to perceive its surroundings, providing real-time awareness and object detection to enhance safety and situational intelligence.