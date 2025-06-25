Mistakes by Motorists That Often Lead to Pedestrian Accidents

People walk to school, work, shops, or just stroll around the neighborhood every day. But sometimes, a simple walk turns into a tragedy because of mistakes made by drivers. Pedestrian accidents can cause serious injuries or even death, and many of them are preventable.

In Charleston, WV, pedestrian safety has become a growing concern. As the state capital and one of West Virginia’s busiest cities, Charleston sees significant foot traffic in areas like Capitol Street, the East End, and near the University of Charleston. Poorly lit roads are also common areas where pedestrian accidents occur.

Let’s look at some drivers’ most common mistakes that put pedestrians in danger.

Failing to Yield at Crosswalks

Crosswalks are supposed to be safe places for people to cross the street. But these zones become dangerous when drivers don’t stop or slow down. Many motorists rush through crosswalks, even when someone is already walking across. This often happens near schools and city streets. Not stopping at crosswalks is both illegal and unsafe.

Distracted Driving

A driver who isn’t paying attention is a considerable risk. Distractions like texting, using GPS, eating, or adjusting the radio can pull focus away from the road. Even just a few seconds of looking away can lead to disaster. In the U.S., about 1 in 5 people killed in distracted driving crashes are not in cars—they are walking.

Speeding in Pedestrian Zones

Speeding near areas where people walk is another common mistake. When drivers go too fast, they can’t stop quickly if someone enters the street. Slower speeds give drivers more time to see pedestrians and react. The chance of a pedestrian dying when hit by a car going 40 mph is about 80%.

Driving Under the Influence

Drugs and alcohol slow down the brain and the body. Drivers under the influence often have blurry vision, slow reaction times, and poor judgment. This makes it much harder to notice or avoid people on the road.

Ignoring Traffic Signals and Signs

Some drivers ignore stop signs, run red lights, or turn without looking. These actions confuse everyone, especially pedestrians who think it’s safe to cross. Signs and signals exist for a reason. Ignoring them creates chaos and leads to crashes.

Improper Turns at Intersections

Turning without checking for walkers is another mistake drivers often make. When turning right or left, some drivers only look for other cars and forget to look for people crossing. This is dangerous, especially in busy areas.

Pedestrians often think they are safe when the light says “walk,” but a turning car can change that quickly.

Poor Visibility and Not Using Headlights

Many pedestrian crashes happen in the dark or when the weather is bad. Drivers who don’t use their headlights or fail to clear fogged-up windshields can’t see very well. That makes it easy to miss someone walking, especially if they’re wearing dark clothing.

Drivers should always use headlights when it’s dark or rainy and take extra care when visibility is low.

Aggressive or Impatient Driving

Being in a hurry often leads to risky choices. Drivers honking, tailgating, or speeding around others may scare or confuse pedestrians. Some people stroll because they are older, disabled, or carrying heavy bags.

Impatient drivers may not give them enough time to cross. A little patience goes a long way in keeping everyone safe.

The Final Say!

Pedestrian safety depends on careful driving. Most accidents happen because of avoidable mistakes. When drivers stay focused, follow the rules, and respect crosswalks, roads become safer.