MOSOLF BRINGS A 1001 NIGHTS TALE TO LIFE

In a landmark move to redefine automotive logistics in Saudi Arabia, Bahri Logistics, a subsidiary of Bahri, The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia, renowned for its Logistics & maritime solutions, has partnered with TASARU Mobility Investments and The Mosolf Group to form a strategic joint venture. This collaboration aims to enhance the automotive and mobility sectors, with a focus on innovation and sustainability in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Bahri Logistics brings to the table its extensive experience in leading logistics solutions and a deep understanding of the local market, crucial for transforming the Kingdom into a significant logistics gateway linking three continents. TASARU, wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), acts as a strategic investor, leveraging its insights to address the evolving needs and increasing demand within the automotive and mobility sectors, ensuring alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The Mosolf Group, a leading European provider of automotive logistics, contributes technical expertise and operational knowledge gained from managing over three million vehicle movements annually across more than 41 technical and logistics centers in Europe.

Eng. Sorror Basllom, President of Bahri Integrated Logistics, commented on the venture, stating, “This collaboration with The Mosolf Group’s technical expertise and TASARU’s investment prowess brings together to Bahri Integrated Logistics a robust Automotive logistics infrastructure and solutions, which is integral to our transformation into a Multi Vertical logistics leader. This joint venture not only boosts our operational capabilities but also enhances the efficiency of vehicle import and export operations and supports the growth of the local manufacturing infrastructure.”

Michael Mueller, CEO of TASARU, shared his vision for the joint venture, “This strategic collaboration represents a significant investment into the Kingdom’s infrastructure, aiming to meet the increasing market demand and adapt to future advancements. By driving sustainable innovation, this initiative will significantly bolster Saudi Arabia’s position on the global automotive stage, aligning seamlessly with the objectives of Vision 2030.”

Dr. Jörg Mosolf from The Mosolf Group added, “Our experience in managing over three million vehicle movements annually across more than 41 technical and logistics centers in Europe positions us uniquely to bring best practices and advanced logistics solutions to this venture. We are committed to enhancing the operational success of Saudi Arabia’s automotive sector by implementing efficient logistics processes for both imported and locally manufactured vehicles.”

The joint venture will offer an array of services, including shipping, transportation, electric vehicle handling, inspection, and customs clearance, all designed to meet the specific needs of Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning automotive industry. Moreover, this strategic alliance is expected to create new job opportunities, develop professional skills in logistics, and significantly contribute to the economic diversification of the Kingdom.