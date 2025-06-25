New compact 1-channel system interface unit for ultra-stable, high precision flux gate technology current transducers

Danisense, the leader in high-accuracy current sense transducers for
demanding applications, is introducing the DSSIU-1-V, a new low-noise power
supply and interface unit designed to support a wide range of its flux gate
current transducers (DCCTs). Featuring an industry-standard D-sub-9
connector, the DSSIU-1-V unit ensures reliable and straightforward
interfacing.
The very compact device (only 130mm x 116mm x 56mm) is equipped with an
integrated Voltage Output Module (VOM), which precisely converts the
measured current into an easily accessible voltage output via a BNC
connector. The DSSIU-1-V supports both 1V and 10V output options, enabling
accurate and user-friendly current measurements. Powered by universal mains,
it is the ideal solution if customers need to power only one transducer.
Comments Loic Moreau, Sales & Marketing Director at Danisense: “By offering
such a voltage conversion, Danisense is simplifying the measuring chain by
enabling its customers to have a direct connection of the transducer to
instruments like e.g. an oscilloscope.”
Main target applications include flux gate DCCTs, hall effect DCCTs,
electric vehicle (EV) test benches, power measurement and power analysis,
current calibration purposes as well as precision current sensing.
For further information about Danisense’s new DSSIU-1-V system interface
unit please visit https://danisense.com/products
DANISENSE: Precision – Innovation
By combining complex magnetic performance with advanced electronics
Danisense provides efficient and precise solutions that match the
requirements of worldwide customers in demanding industries. Danisense was
founded in 2012 and today is based in Denmark and Japan. The company’s
founders and key employees are highly-experienced and possess specialized
knowledge about high precision current transducers, enabling Danisense to
create solutions that enable its customers to quickly and easy measure AC
and DC currents with accuracies down to 1ppm. Its products are of the
highest quality and have an extremely flat frequency response and
outstanding DC stability.
