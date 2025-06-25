New compact 1-channel system interface unit for ultra-stable, high precision flux gate technology current transducers

Danisense, the leader in high-accuracy current sense transducers for

demanding applications, is introducing the DSSIU-1-V, a new low-noise power

supply and interface unit designed to support a wide range of its flux gate

current transducers (DCCTs). Featuring an industry-standard D-sub-9

connector, the DSSIU-1-V unit ensures reliable and straightforward

interfacing.

The very compact device (only 130mm x 116mm x 56mm) is equipped with an

integrated Voltage Output Module (VOM), which precisely converts the

measured current into an easily accessible voltage output via a BNC

connector. The DSSIU-1-V supports both 1V and 10V output options, enabling

accurate and user-friendly current measurements. Powered by universal mains,

it is the ideal solution if customers need to power only one transducer.

Comments Loic Moreau, Sales & Marketing Director at Danisense: “By offering

such a voltage conversion, Danisense is simplifying the measuring chain by

enabling its customers to have a direct connection of the transducer to

instruments like e.g. an oscilloscope.”

Main target applications include flux gate DCCTs, hall effect DCCTs,

electric vehicle (EV) test benches, power measurement and power analysis,

current calibration purposes as well as precision current sensing.

For further information about Danisense’s new DSSIU-1-V system interface

unit please visit https://danisense.com/products /dssiu-1-v/

DANISENSE: Precision – Innovation

By combining complex magnetic performance with advanced electronics

Danisense provides efficient and precise solutions that match the

requirements of worldwide customers in demanding industries. Danisense was

founded in 2012 and today is based in Denmark and Japan. The company’s

founders and key employees are highly-experienced and possess specialized

knowledge about high precision current transducers, enabling Danisense to

create solutions that enable its customers to quickly and easy measure AC

and DC currents with accuracies down to 1ppm. Its products are of the

highest quality and have an extremely flat frequency response and

outstanding DC stability.