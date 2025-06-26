NOVELIC Wins Nomination for 60 GHz Radar In-Cabin Monitoring System From Leading Tier 1 Automotive Supplier

NOVELIC, a major innovator in mmWave radar technology, has announced their
ACAM Automotive In-Cabin Monitoring solution will be coming to market in
2026, following a nomination from a leading Tier 1 supplier. This technology
aims to bring child presence detection to passenger vehicles, along with
additional functionality in the form of seat occupancy detection.
“Our early investments in developing mmWave radar solutions have paid off,”
says Dr. Raffaele Soloperto, VP of Automotive Radar at NOVELIC. “NOVELIC’s
module is reaching market maturity, and we’re proud to be bringing this
life-saving functionality to end-users next year.”
Legislation on the topic of child hot car deaths has been gaining attention
worldwide in the past several years. In 2024, 39 deaths have been reported
in the United States. The European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP)
has mandated that automotive OEMs include child presence detection
functionality in their vehicles by 2025, in order to secure the best safety
rating. NOVELIC has developed a sensor to satisfy this requirement,
leveraging mmWave radar technology – enabling top-notch performance while
preserving passenger privacy.
As opposed to camera-only occupant monitoring systems (OMS), mmWave radar
technology can detect children even when obscured by a blanket, or the front
seats. Accurate detection can be achieved in 7 seconds, allowing the vehicle
to perform actions such as alerting the parent or turning on the air
conditioning.
The automotive industry is set to benefit from 60 GHz mmWave radars in a
multitude of ways – NOVELIC leverages this technology for intrusion &
proximity alerts, monitoring the immediate area around the vehicle, and
contactless driver vital signs monitoring, measuring the driver’s heartrate
and respiration rate while operating the vehicle.
Last month, NOVELIC’s ACAM won the In-Cabin Innovation of the Year Award at
the ADAS & Autonomous Vehicle International Awards, as recognition of a
technology that “radically enhances driver/passenger experience, comfort or
safety”.
More Stories
What Factors Make Truck Accidents So Dangerous?
What Car Accident Numbers Can Teach Drivers About Safety
Achieve sub-metre positioning accuracy with GNSS RTK 4 Click board from MIKROE