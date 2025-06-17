Pioneering automotive logistics in Saudi

Bahri Logistics, TASARU, and Mosolf Group Launch Strategic Joint Venture to Transform Automotive Logistics in Saudi Arabia

In a landmark move to redefine automotive logistics in Saudi Arabia, Bahri Logistics, a subsidiary of Bahri – The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia, has partnered with TASARU Mobility Investments and The Mosolf Group to form a strategic joint venture. This alliance aims to enhance the Kingdom’s automotive and mobility sectors through innovation and sustainability, aligning closely with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

A Powerhouse of Expertise

Bahri Logistics brings extensive experience in logistics solutions and deep knowledge of the local market, positioning the Kingdom as a vital logistics gateway connecting three continents.

TASARU , wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) , acts as a strategic investor, addressing the evolving needs and growing demand in the mobility sector with an eye toward national priorities.

The Mosolf Group, a leading European provider of automotive logistics, contributes unparalleled technical expertise and operational insight, managing over 3 million vehicle movements annually across 41+ technical and logistics centers in Europe.

Leadership Perspectives

Eng. Sorror Basllom, President of Bahri Integrated Logistics, commented:

“This collaboration with The Mosolf Group’s technical expertise and TASARU’s investment prowess brings to Bahri Integrated Logistics a robust automotive logistics infrastructure and solutions. It is integral to our transformation into a multi-vertical logistics leader. This joint venture not only boosts our operational capabilities but also enhances the efficiency of vehicle import and export operations and supports the growth of the local manufacturing infrastructure.”

Michael Mueller, CEO of TASARU, stated:

“This strategic collaboration represents a significant investment into the Kingdom’s infrastructure, aiming to meet increasing market demand and adapt to future advancements. By driving sustainable innovation, this initiative will significantly bolster Saudi Arabia’s position on the global automotive stage, aligning seamlessly with Vision 2030.”

Dr. Jörg Mosolf, from The Mosolf Group, added:

“Our experience in managing over three million vehicle movements annually across more than 41 centers in Europe uniquely positions us to bring best practices and advanced logistics solutions to this venture. We are committed to enhancing the operational success of Saudi Arabia’s automotive sector by implementing efficient logistics processes for both imported and locally manufactured vehicles.”

Driving the Future of Mobility

The joint venture will offer a comprehensive suite of services tailored to Saudi Arabia’s growing automotive industry, including:

Shipping & transportation

Electric vehicle handling

Inspection and quality assurance

Customs clearance

Beyond logistics, the partnership is poised to create job opportunities, build local expertise, and contribute to the Kingdom’s economic diversification—all core goals of Vision 2030.