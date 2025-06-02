PLASTICS CEO Celebrates Launch of One of the World’s Largest Film Recycling Plants

This week, Matt Seaholm, President and CEO of the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) joined NOVA Chemicals to celebrate the grand opening of its first-ever mechanical recycling facility, SYNDIGO1. The Connersville, Indiana, plant is one of the world’s largest polyethylene film mechanical recycling facilities. Once fully operational, SYNDIGO1 will repurpose 145,000 bales of plastic film annually, producing an estimated 110 million pounds of recycled polyethylene by 2026. Matt Seaholm, PLASTICS President and CEO, and Andy Brewer, PLASTICS Director of Sustainability & Recycling, at SYNDIGO1 in Connersville, Indiana. “I’m proud to join in celebrating this important milestone for plastics recycling and innovation,” said Matt Seaholm, President and CEO of PLASTICS. “This new facility is more than just a showcase of cutting-edge technology—it delivers real, scalable solutions for recovering and reusing plastic materials. It also marks a meaningful investment in local manufacturing, workforce development, and long-term economic growth. By giving new life to used plastics, we’re reducing landfill use and supporting continued production across industries. This is a powerful example of our industry’s commitment to advancing a circular economy and keeping plastic out of the environment.” The grand opening event welcomed nearly 100 attendees and marked the completion of 22 months of planning and construction. SYNDIGO1 will support around 125 American jobs and will be fully operational by the end of 2025. The facility has achieved certifications from both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and GreenBlue, confirming that the recycled polyethylene it produces is 100% post-consumer recycled content. The plant will partner with major retailers and distribution centers across the country to collect polyethylene film products, averaging 400 bales of plastic film each day, or 14,000 bales per month. The material will be reprocessed into high-quality resin suitable for a wide range of packaging applications. Click here to learn more about SYNDIGO1. The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) supports the entire plastics supply chain, including Equipment Suppliers, Material Suppliers, Processors, and Recyclers, representing over one million workers in our $519 billion U.S. industry. PLASTICS advances the priorities of our members who are dedicated to investing in technologies that improve capabilities and advances in recycling and sustainability and providing essential products that allow for the protection and safety of our lives. Since 1937, PLASTICS has been working to make its members, and the eighth largest U.S. manufacturing industry, more globally competitive while supporting circularity through educational initiatives, industry-leading insights and events, convening opportunities and policy advocacy, including the largest plastics trade show in the Americas, NPE: The Plastics Show.