SABIC FEATURED AT PCIM EUROPE 2025 SPECIALTY THERMOPLASTICS THAT HELP ADDRESS CHALLENGES WITH HIGHER-VOLTAGE ELECTRICAL APPLICATIONS

SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry, showcased at PCIM Europe 2025, in Hall 7, Booth 140, high-heat specialty thermoplastics well suited for demanding electrical applications, including components used in electric vehicles (EVs). The company’s exhibit featured Nichicon Corporation capacitors made with ultra-thin ELCRES™ HTV150 dielectric film. These advanced film capacitors for AC-DC inverters can operate at high temperatures up to 150°C with minimal derating of applied voltage (V), which were discussed in two technical presentations during the event.

“Higher voltages are a common theme across electrical applications from connectors and capacitors to wire and cable,” said Sergi Monros, vice president, SABIC Polymers, Specialties BU. “While high voltages can increase operational efficiency, they present challenges. SABIC continues to lead and innovate in this space. Our specialty materials perform well under exposure to high voltages, high temperatures and harsh conditions, helping customers deliver next-generation electrified components.”

Minimizing Voltage Derating in Film Capacitors

Exposure to elevated temperatures can significantly lower the rated voltage of polymer film capacitors. For example, the rated voltage for capacitors made with biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film may be reduced by up to 50 percent at 125°C or above, requiring thicker gauges to compensate. However, recent testing by Nichicon showed that capacitors made with SABIC’s ELCRES HTV150 dielectric film experienced minimal derating (4.8 percent at 130°C and 14 percent at 150°C). SABIC displayed this dielectric film and sample Nichicon capacitors at its booth.

SABIC’s Chief Scientist Adel Bastawros, Ph.D., spoke on these voltage derating test results from Nichicon at the E-Mobility & Energy Storage Stage (Nuremberg, Hall 6, 220) on Tuesday, May 6 at 15:00 CET, and at the PCIM Conference (Athen Stage) on Thursday, May 8 at 14:00 CET. His presentation, titled “HTV150 Dielectric Film for High Heat DC-Link Capacitors with Minimal Derating of Operating Voltage,” was based on a technical paper co-authored with experts from SABIC and Nichicon.

Showcasing Solutions for Diverse Electrical Applications

SABIC displayed several other electrical components, including a hybrid metal-plastic DC-DC converter housing for EVs that significantly cuts weight and costs vs. an all-aluminum design. Another EV application was a fast charging unit featuring multiple SABIC materials. Also on display were stationary energy storage applications, including enclosures and electrolyzer frames. Other highlights of the company’s exhibit were ULTEM and NORYL™ resins and LNP™ copolymers and compounds with a high comparative tracking index (CTI), which is important in situations where electrical components are exposed to harsh environments or contaminants and high voltages.

ABOUT SABIC

SABIC is a global diversified chemicals company, headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It manufactures on a global scale in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific, making differentiated products: chemicals, commodity and high-performance plastics, and agri-nutrients.

SABIC supports its customers by identifying opportunities and developing end-use applications in key industries: Automotive, Hygiene & Healthcare, Electrical & Electronics, Packaging, Agriculture, Consumer Products, and Building & Construction.

The company has more than 28,000 employees worldwide, serving customers in over 140 countries. Fostering innovation and a spirit of ingenuity, SABIC has more than 11,000 patents and patent applications and has a global network of technology & innovation centers.

ABOUT NICHICON CORPORATION

Headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, Nichicon Corp. is a producer of digital devices such as aluminum electrolytic capacitors, conductive polymer aluminum solid electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors and small Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its innovative products include household energy storage systems, V2H systems that allow households to use electricity from electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, the Tribrid Energy Storage System™ that enables households and electric vehicles to use electricity generated from solar power, and portable energy storage systems. The company, which was founded in 1950, operates in 11 countries. Its mission is “creating products that will contribute to a brighter future for society.”