Saudi Arabia Rides the AI and Automation Waves With the Launch of Advanced Manufacturing and Production Center

Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, 2nd of June 2, 2025: The global industrial sector is witnessing a huge shift with the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies. This is prompting countries to reconsider traditional manufacturing methodologies and adopt smart manufacturing solutions, including automation, artificial intelligence, robotics, and data-driven systems, to increase production efficiency and reduce operational costs.

Saudi Arabia is not standing by while this global industrial transformation unfolds. Rather, it is keeping pace with it and striving to lead. The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources is spearheading this ambitious transformation with the launch of the Advanced Manufacturing and Production Center (AMPC), an integrated and comprehensive national ecosystem established to foster the adoption of advanced manufacturing in the Kingdom.

The Ministry’s efforts to achieve the Advanced Manufacturing and Production Center’s objectives are complemented by several government entities, including the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, which plays a leading role in enabling digitization and industrial automation.

At the same time, the Ministry is also partnering with the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP), the Research, Development, and Innovation Authority (RDIA), and other national entities that support the center’s vision and objectives.

The AMPC will lead other strategic initiatives and programs established to drive 4IR in the Kingdom, such as:

The Future Factories Program

The Capability Centers Network

The Industrial Lighthouse Program

The Operational Excellence Program and,

The Additive Manufacturing Program

Initiatives Driving KSA’s Advanced Manufacturing Ambitions

In 2022, the Ministry launched the Future Factories Program to support the transformation of 4,000 factories across Saudi Arabia, shifting from low-skilled, low-wage labor to automation and manufacturing efficiency. The FFP program is bolstering the Kingdom’s efforts to integrate AI, robotics, and automation into manufacturing processes, thereby boosting productivity and efficiency. This is complemented by various initiatives, including financial support programs that cover a significant portion of automation costs, to assist factories in their transformation journey.

Backed by Vision 2030, the FFP continues to record year-on-year growth, helping reposition the Kingdom as a hub for advanced manufacturing and smart technologies.

One such example is the City Cement Company, which has adopted Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) tools through the FFP program to transform its data management and operations. Likewise, the Maram Feed Mill Factory is one of the largest fish feed producers in the Middle East. Through the FFP program, Maram automated its packaging lines, reducing its dependency on unskilled labor by a staggering 96% and increasing profit margins by 25%.

The Ministry consolidated its efforts with the launch of the Industrial lighthouse program. Industrial lighthouse program is a visionary initiative designed to showcase Saudi manufacturing on the global stage.

Apart from empowering leading national factories to adopt Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies and enhance production efficiency, the program aims to prepare 10 Saudi factories for global recognition within the WEF’s Global Lighthouse Network by 2030—a network of manufacturing leaders leveraging 4IR technologies across their value chains to drive growth, strengthen resilience, and advance environmental sustainability.

During the launch ceremony of the Advanced Manufacturing and Production Center, the Ministry announced that 10 national industrial companies have committed to transformation roadmaps aligned with the global WEF Lighthouse Network.

Collaborating for Greater Impact

The Ministry signed a trilateral agreement with Deutsche Messe and Riyadh Exhibitions Company to host the Industrial Transformation Saudi Arabia (ITSA) which is part of the global Hannover Messe Industrial Transformation Network.

This global exhibition will host governments, Industry leaders, and innovators to witness Saudi Arabia’s leap into the future of manufacturing.

Through these programs, the Kingdom aims to accelerate the adoption of Industry 4.0 across its industrial sector. thereby accelerating the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies. This initiative offers local manufacturers the opportunity to access the latest innovative technological solutions that enhance efficiency, improve quality, and reduce operational costs in the industrial sector.

AMPC will also increase productivity and competitiveness across the Kingdom’s manufacturing sector, support the localization of advanced and sustainable technologies, and create an attractive environment for advanced industrial investment. Its network of capability centers provides opportunities for practical learning and upskilling in the field of advanced manufacturing, in addition to advisory services for industry professionals.

Saudi Arabia aims to keep pace with international industrial developments, while also expanding its influence to lead the global industrial transformation toward a sustainable industrial future that enhances the digital economy and supports sustainable development.