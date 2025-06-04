Shell Helix Unveils Bold New Look + Global Campaign with Ferrari’s Leclerc & Hamilton

Shell launched a bold new packaging design for its iconic Shell Helix lubricant range, revealing a fresh look that represents the brand’s ongoing evolution and unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.

The launch coincides with the debut of Shell’s new global campaign – ‘Unleash the Power Within’ – featuring for the first time world-famous Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. This marks the latest chapter in Shell’s iconic 75-year partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP.

Shell Helix New Packaging is designed for a ‘More Powerful Choice’. It combines bold design with enhanced functionality; sleek, modern, and performance-led, the refreshed look aims to improve on-shelf impact, simplify product navigation, and offer greater convenience for consumers. Clear, easy-to-read back labels highlight key product benefits and specifications, helping drivers confidently select the right oil for their engines needs. This design underscores Shell Helix’s strong association with leading OEMs, reinforcing the brand’s trusted role in delivering premium quality and performance. Enhanced product technology claims and visual cues make it easier than ever to choose Shell Helix – a brand synonymous with innovation and power.

At the top of this refreshed range sits Shell Helix Ultra – the flagship product designed for those who demand the ultimate power from their engines, and the centerpiece of the new campaign with a powerful promise at the heart of the new campaign – ‘Shell Helix Ultra unleashes the power within your engine. It’s been proven to deliver more power 1, faster responsiveness 2 and better fuel economy 3.’

Vanessa Boag, Shell’s VP Global Lubricants Marketing, commented: “This milestone is a powerful testament to Shell’s relentless innovation and the trust we’ve earned from partners and customers around the world. Our new Shell Helix packaging is a bold, modern evolution – designed with our customers in mind. Today, we celebrate not just the power of our product, but the power within every drive, every engine, and every journey.”

The launch marks a milestone moment – celebrating 75 years of partnership between Shell and Scuderia Ferrari HP, a legacy built on innovation, leadership, and trust.

Shell Helix Ultra is Ferrari’s oil of choice – both on the track and on the road. Since the 1950s, Shell has been Scuderia Ferrari’s premium partner, supporting the pursuit of innovation and excellence. The collaboration between Shell’s scientists and Ferrari’s racing team continues to push the boundaries in the constant search of the ultimate performance in engine protection and power.

The launch event brought together over 100 key opinion leaders and customers from more than 13 countries. It served as both a celebration of Shell’s racing legacy and a tribute to decades of shared ambition, performance, and trust with Ferrari.

Looking ahead, the new Shell Helix packaging and global campaign will roll out across key markets starting after summer 2025 – supported by a full suite of activation tools across trade, digital, and experiential platforms.

Watch the full campaign ‘Unleash the Power Within’ at our Shell On The Road Facebook page – <https://www.facebook.com/shar e/v/1AnKCVJ5vr/?mibextid=wwXIf r> here <https://www.facebook.com/shar e/v/1AnKCVJ5vr/?mibextid=wwXIf r> .

Disclaimers

1 – According to the field trial results run by an independent 3rd party from 2021 to 2023.

2- Based on powertrain test results run by an independent 3rd party. Shell Helix Ultra ECT 0W-30 compared with 10W-40.

3- Based on API Sequence VIE engine test results compared with the industry reference oil using Shell Helix Ultra ECT C6 0W-20.