Terawatt and Windrose Partner to Power the Future of Electric Commercial Fleets

Windrose Technology and Terawatt Infrastructure have taken a significant step forward in their partnership, completing a series of advanced interoperability tests at Terawatt’s flagship site in Rancho Dominguez. These tests successfully demonstrated Windrose’s dual gun charging capability, delivering over 650 kW using two 350kW chargers from Delta Electronics. Achieving a 240-mile range charge in around 40 minutes proves readiness for the next generation of high-utilization commercial electric fleets.

The collaboration extends beyond hardware. Windrose and Terawatt are now working on deeper software integration, connecting Windrose’s vehicle systems with Terawatt’s site and energy management platforms. This effort will enable more intelligent charging, increased uptime, and improved total cost of ownership (TCO) for fleet customers operating at scale.

“This partnership is about more than performance metrics—it’s about delivering real-world solutions to the fleets driving the energy transition,” said Wen Han, founder, chairman and CEO of Windrose Technology. “Together with Terawatt, we’re aligning vehicle and infrastructure platforms in a way that scales efficiently and delivers immediate value to customers.”

In parallel with these technical milestones, Windrose and Terawatt are collaborating on joint customer programs to support the rapid electrification of heavy-duty fleets across the U.S. These programs include local customer deployments at Terawatt’s live charging hubs in Southern California, as well as long-haul deployments at future sites along Terawatt’s I-10 corridor between Los Angeles, California and El Paso, Texas.

“Windrose builds the kind of vehicles that are going to define the future of freight,” said Neha Palmer, CEO of Terawatt. “By combining their next-generation trucks with our infrastructure, and sites designed for quick charging with the least disruption to operations, including pull-through stalls that accommodate trailers, we are unlocking new electric lanes in southern California and beyond. The deeper our collaboration goes—from power to software to site design—the better we serve our customers.”

Additional joint testing and customer pilots are planned throughout the summer, with deployments expected to accelerate in late 2025.

About Windrose

Windrose Technology, founded in 2022 by Stanford graduate Wen Han and now headquartered in Belgium, is focused on developing a clean-slate, globally-deployed zero-emissions long-haul truck. To date, Windrose electric truck is the only EV class-8 truck model to be deployed on 4 continents, namely North America, Europe, Oceania and Asia. With 700kWh+ of battery, 670km or 420 miles of fully loaded range, as well as 1,400 horsepower of peak output, Windrose trucks are used by five of the world’s top 10 third-party logistics companies, as well as top brands like Decathlon, Wyeth, Nestlé, Rittal, Rémy Martin and Cointreau.

About Terawatt

Terawatt provides convenient, reliable charging infrastructure that keeps your fleets running efficiently and turns your charging costs from a prohibitive capital expenditure into a manageable operating expense. We own, develop, operate, and maintain charging sites and operational solutions that form the backbone of commercial EV transport in the U.S. For more information: www.terawattinfrastructure.com .