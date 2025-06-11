Vehlo’s Dealerlogix Becomes Newest Certified Provider for Volkswagen’s eConnect Program

Dealerlogix, a leading all-in-one fixed operations software suite for

automotive dealership service departments, announced its approval as a

certified provider in Volkswagen’s eConnect Program. Dealerlogix is driven

by Vehlo, which also owns Text2Drive, Rapid Recon, Service Lane eAdvisor and

Velocity Automotive Solutions in their Dealership Software Division.

An all-in-one solution for dealership fixed operations, Dealerlogix provides

retention text communications through its own best-in-class Text2Drive

product, online service scheduling, service valet, service lane check-in,

electronic multipoint inspections with video and pictures, mobile payments

with fraud protection, bilateral DMS communications, and more.

“Dealerlogix has a reputation for working both independently without DMS

integrations and seamlessly with DMS companies to provide a clean and easy

customer and dealership experience, for vehicle maintenance, repairs, and

payment,” said David Stalzer, Vice President of OEM Strategy & Partner

Growth for Vehlo, parent company of Dealerlogix. “We are truly honored to

partner with another premier OEM like Volkswagen, and to help more VW

dealerships offer easy repair and payment experiences that create lifelong

customers.”

To achieve certification in VW’s eConnect Program, Dealerlogix passed a

rigorous evaluation that ensures critical features and seamless integrations

are available to VW dealerships to provide an effortless experience for

online appointment scheduling, valet pickup & drop-off, repair order

write-ups, digital multipoint inspections with e-Approvals, texting and

mobile bill pay-all from the comfort of a customer’s mobile phone.

“Our proven platform meets Volkswagen’s high standards,” said Euwart

Anderson, the Executive Vice President for Vehlo. “And the best part is that

Dealerlogix creates transparency to help the customer feel they are an

important piece in their repair process. When communication is clear, a

customer’s trust is gained.”

About Dealerlogix

Dealerlogix is a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for fixed

operations departments of franchised automotive dealerships in the U.S. and

Canada. The true all-in-one dealership software enables dealers to

streamline service lane efficiency and improve customer satisfaction scores,

retention, and profits. Dealerlogix’s robust, customizable, and easy-to-use

suite of products eliminates the need for multiple tech tools and optimizes

the dealership service experience. Accessible from any device, Dealerlogix

features scheduling, service write-up, multi-point inspection, video

walkaround, tire tool, parts identifier, video ASR, e-signature, digital

billing and payments, mobile checkout, text communication, Service Valet,

and integrates seamlessly with many third-party tools. The combination of a

thoughtful user interface and targeted process automation provides a unified

experience for service advisors, technicians, parts personnel, billing,

management and BDCs. To learn more, visit dealerlogix.com.