Vehlo’s Dealerlogix Becomes Newest Certified Provider for Volkswagen’s eConnect Program

Dealerlogix, a leading all-in-one fixed operations software suite for
automotive dealership service departments, announced its approval as a
certified provider in Volkswagen’s eConnect Program. Dealerlogix is driven
by Vehlo, which also owns Text2Drive, Rapid Recon, Service Lane eAdvisor and
Velocity Automotive Solutions in their Dealership Software Division.
An all-in-one solution for dealership fixed operations, Dealerlogix provides
retention text communications through its own best-in-class Text2Drive
product, online service scheduling, service valet, service lane check-in,
electronic multipoint inspections with video and pictures, mobile payments
with fraud protection, bilateral DMS communications, and more.
“Dealerlogix has a reputation for working both independently without DMS
integrations and seamlessly with DMS companies to provide a clean and easy
customer and dealership experience, for vehicle maintenance, repairs, and
payment,” said David Stalzer, Vice President of OEM Strategy & Partner
Growth for Vehlo, parent company of Dealerlogix. “We are truly honored to
partner with another premier OEM like Volkswagen, and to help more VW
dealerships offer easy repair and payment experiences that create lifelong
customers.”
To achieve certification in VW’s eConnect Program, Dealerlogix passed a
rigorous evaluation that ensures critical features and seamless integrations
are available to VW dealerships to provide an effortless experience for
online appointment scheduling, valet pickup & drop-off, repair order
write-ups, digital multipoint inspections with e-Approvals, texting and
mobile bill pay-all from the comfort of a customer’s mobile phone.
“Our proven platform meets Volkswagen’s high standards,” said Euwart
Anderson, the Executive Vice President for Vehlo. “And the best part is that
Dealerlogix creates transparency to help the customer feel they are an
important piece in their repair process. When communication is clear, a
customer’s trust is gained.”
About Dealerlogix
Dealerlogix is a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for fixed
operations departments of franchised automotive dealerships in the U.S. and
Canada. The true all-in-one dealership software enables dealers to
streamline service lane efficiency and improve customer satisfaction scores,
retention, and profits. Dealerlogix’s robust, customizable, and easy-to-use
suite of products eliminates the need for multiple tech tools and optimizes
the dealership service experience. Accessible from any device, Dealerlogix
features scheduling, service write-up, multi-point inspection, video
walkaround, tire tool, parts identifier, video ASR, e-signature, digital
billing and payments, mobile checkout, text communication, Service Valet,
and integrates seamlessly with many third-party tools. The combination of a
thoughtful user interface and targeted process automation provides a unified
experience for service advisors, technicians, parts personnel, billing,
management and BDCs. To learn more, visit dealerlogix.com.
