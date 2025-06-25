Viridi’s RPS150 Battery Energy Storage System Earns UL 9540 Intertek (cETLus) Listing

Viridi, the industry leader in fail-safe battery energy storage systems (BESS), today announced that its RPS150 system has been evaluated to the UL 9540 standard for Energy Storage Systems and Equipment – one of the most widely recognized safety standards for energy storage systems – and ETL listed by National Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL) Intertek Testing Services (ETL). The RPS150 is now authorized to carry the cETLus mark for both U.S. and Canadian markets.

This milestone comes just days after Viridi’s live demonstration at “The No Heat Zone” event at Viridi’s Buffalo, NY facility where conventional batteries erupted in full thermal runaway—and Viridi’s battery design safely contained the failure to a single cell with no flame spread.

“Following our successful burn event, this only validates our technology even more,” said Jon M. Williams, CEO of Viridi. “At our No Heat Zone event, we proved our system’s ability to stop the propagation of energy between cells even under a thermal event. This ETL listing to UL 9540 now reinforces that our design meets the highest industry safety standards—not just in theory, but in real-world conditions.”

With lithium-ion battery fires on the rise, this issue is becoming increasingly critical. In 2024, New York City reported 277 fires attributed to lithium-ion batteries, up from 268 in 2023, and Phoenix, Arizona reported 127 fires between June 2023 and September 2024, more than doubling the annual average. These incidents underscore the urgent need for safer energy storage solutions. Viridi’s ETL listing to UL 9540, coupled with its proven anti-propagation technology, positions the RPS150 as a leading solution for safe deployment in occupied spaces.

“We’re setting a new benchmark for what safe energy storage looks like,” Williams added. “From fire departments to facility managers, stakeholders are demanding solutions that are not only high-performing but inherently safe. Viridi is answering that call.”

About Viridi

Viridi is transforming energy storage with its proprietary fail-safe lithium-ion battery technology. Viridi’s battery energy storage systems (BESS) feature breakthrough anti-propagation technology, preventing propagation and significantly reducing the risk of lithium-ion battery fires. Viridi’s commercial-scale BESS is among the first and only to be installed in an existing, occupied building, setting a new benchmark for safety and reliability. Engineered for seamless integration into virtually any environment, the BESS combines advanced AI and connectivity to deliver unparalleled remote monitoring and energy optimization. Viridi enables clean, scalable energy solutions across industries, paving the way for a safer, more sustainable future.

