What Causes Most Car Accidents in Madison, According to Recent Data

Madison currently has the second-highest car accident rate in all of Wisconsin, second only to Milwaukee. According to the most recent vehicle accident report from the state’s Department of Transportation, there were 5,225 reported car crashes in Madison County in 2022 alone.

This number includes crashes that caused serious property damage, physical injuries, or even deaths. State law requires all of those to be reported, so the car accident statistics we have accurately show how common accidents really are in Madison.

Now, according to recent data, these are the most common causes of car accidents in Madison:

Speeding

Most people know that speeding is risky, but what they might not understand is how even slightly going over the speed limit drastically changes how a car behaves.

For example, doubling your speed doesn’t just double your braking distance; it quadruples it. That means you have a lot less time to react if something unexpected happens, like another car swerving or a pedestrian stepping into the road.

In Madison, where the roads are often shared with cyclists, buses, delivery vehicles, and heavy commuter traffic, speeding can earn detrimental consequences for road users.

Distracted Driving

In Madison, distracted driving is a major contributor to car crashes, especially at intersections. These distractions include everything from looking at your GPS for too long, eating in the car, turning to talk to a passenger, adjusting the radio, or even just being lost in thought.

What makes this especially dangerous in Madison is how many of our crashes happen at intersections, which already require a high level of attention.

In one recent year, Madison saw nearly 1,200 crashes at intersections. These areas involve cars coming from multiple directions, pedestrians walking across crosswalks, and sometimes even cyclists merging into traffic.

When a driver is distracted, even for a second, they might miss a stoplight turning red, a car slowing down in front of them, or a pedestrian stepping into the street. And that second can be the difference between nothing happening and a serious crash.

Drunk and Drugged Driving

You might think we’d be past this by now, but unfortunately, drunk and drugged driving is still a leading cause of accidents in Madison. In fact, according to a study from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, drunk driving was behind 35% of all traffic deaths in Wisconsin.

Driving under the influence affects reaction time, depth perception, and coordination, all of which are essential for safe driving. And in a busy city like Madison, where unexpected situations pop up constantly, impaired drivers often don’t stand a chance at reacting in time.

Tailgating

Rear-end collisions, as we saw in the data, are the most frequent type of car crash in Madison. And the number one reason for that? Tailgating.

Tailgating is when one driver follows another vehicle too closely, leaving little to no time to react if the car in front suddenly brakes. Madison’s traffic often shifts quickly; one moment you’re moving along smoothly, the next you’re hitting bumper-to-bumper congestion.

If you’re not leaving enough space between your car and the one ahead of you, you’re much more likely to cause a crash.

This behavior is especially risky in the morning and evening hours, when commuters are rushing to and from work or school and frustration levels are high.

The Weather Factor

Madison’s weather plays a huge role in road safety. Snow and ice in winter are obvious hazards, but even rain and fog can create dangerous driving conditions. Wet roads reduce tire traction. Snow and slush can hide lane lines and make it harder to stop. And fog can significantly limit how far you can see ahead.

A lot of drivers assume that bad weather gives them a free pass when it comes to being at fault in an accident. But the truth is, you’re still expected to drive with extra caution. If you lose control on an icy road and hit another car, you’re likely going to be held responsible for not adjusting your driving to match the conditions.