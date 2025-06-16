When The Price of Everything Is Going Up, Here’s How To Keep The Cost of Running A Car Down

There are many places in the US where running a car isn’t even an option. Instead, it’s a must because it’s almost impossible to navigate cities and get to work without a vehicle. Unfortunately, it’s not only the price of eggs that is rising, but costs overall continue to increase. This can be a particular problem, although needing to run a vehicle, as this is usually one of the largest outlays each month. The good news is that it is possible to keep the cost of running your card down even when the price of everything else is going through the roof. Read on to find our suggestions on how.

Buy your car at the lowest price

Saving money on secondhand cars

First of all, it’s important that you know how to save money when buying your vehicle. This is because any money that doesn’t go towards the monthly cost of your vehicle can be used to offset the other running costs.

With this in mind, you may wish to consider investing in a second-hand vehicle rather than buying new. Second-hand vehicles are not only cheaper than the same vehicle brand new, but also offer good value for money as well. This is primarily because new vehicles lose a significant percentage of their value as soon as they are driven off to forecourt. However, used vehicles that are well-maintained and kept in good condition will offer all the functionality associated with the brand-new vehicle for a fraction of the price.

However, when buying a used vehicle, the quality is key. Otherwise, you could end up purchasing an automobile that will cost you a great deal in time and money in terms of repairs. With this in mind, you must choose a second-hand car seller that performs a thorough schedule of checks before they sell a vehicle. You can usually tell which secondhand dealers provide this from their website. Also, make sure you choose the dealer that offers a long warranty. Then, if anything does go wrong, it should be covered by this and not have to come out of your own pocket.

Saving money on new cars

If you truly cannot consider a second-hand automobile, then it’s important that you know how to get the best deal on a brand new one. First of all, unless you are paying for a vehicle outright with cash, you will need to make sure that you negotiate a favorable interest rate on any loan or agreement you choose to take out. This is because the lower the interest rate, the less additional money you will pay over all on your car loan. You can think of the additional money you pay through interest as the fee the loan provider charges for the privilege of borrowing the money. However, you can save an amount by ensuring you get the lowest interest rate possible.

Another smart way of saving money on a new car is to look for manufacturer special offers. These tend to run either annually or seasonally and can include money towards your deposit, over-reduced deposit, or additional features added for free that can help you maximize the bang you get for your buck.

Shop around for gas

Your car won’t go without gas, but it can be expensive to fill up your tank all the time. That is why it’s important to shop around every time you fill up. Yes, it can take a bit of effort to drive to the gas station that has the best price in your location, but saving pennies on the litre can add up very quickly!

Picture sourced at Pexels – Licence CC0

Now with gas prices changing all the time, you might be wondering how you find out which gas station is offering the best prices today? The best approach here is to use an app online that will check your location and then find one for you. Then you won’t need to waste unnecessary fuel driving around to locate the best one.

Find the cheapest insurance

When you are looking to keep the cost of running your car low, it’s also important that you shop around for insurance. Indeed, AS Insurance can be almost as expensive as buying the vehicle, depending on the driver’s experience and the making model of the car. Any savings you make here can be very useful.

The good news is that there is a range of car insurance providers that specialize in offering budget cover that is not only cheap but also easy to arrange. Of course, cheap insurance still needs to be comprehensive and suitable for your specific needs as a driver, so be sure to check what is included in your policy and compare this with other quotes before you choose to buy.

Drive defensively

To keep the cost of running your vehicle low, you should also drive defensively. This means staying very aware while driving and anticipating potential issues and hazards while taking action to avoid or minimise them. By driving defensively, you can not only help protect the bodywork and mechanics of your vehicle but also your safety and the safety of other road users, too!

Learn to do minor checks and repairs yourself

If you want to save money and keep the cost of running a car down, you can do so by learning to do the minor checks and repairs yourself. By DIYing these tasks, you can avoid having to take your vehicle to a mechanic, where you will have to pay for labor as well as any needed parts.

Instead, by taking good care of your vehicle yourself, you can best avoid the need for mechanical work, and at worst, cut out the often expensive labour costs involved in taking it to a garage.

Tasks such as checking your oil, inflating your tires, checking the water, charging your battery and changing a tire can all be done with ease at home. Although it is worth noting that any major works or tasks you are not confident in should be done by a qualified mechanic.