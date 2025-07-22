Arkema introduces materials portfolio for the next generation of semi-solid batteries

Arkema, a global leader in specialty materials, showcased its unique portfolio of solutions and innovations for electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage system (ESS) battery systems at the Battery Show Europe 2025 in Stuttgart, Germany. For decades, the company has been supporting the battery industry through every stage of its evolution, by providing innovations for inside and outside the cell.

On top of its existing wide range of solutions for the current generation of cells, module and packs Arkema showcased its innovations related to safer, higher performance and more sustainable batteries.

Automotive Industries (AI) asked Woldemar d’Ambrieres Global Market Manager Batteries High Performance Polymers at Arkema, how the company addresses the demand for new and more sustainable materials.

d’Ambrieres: The demand for innovative and more sustainable raw materials in the battery space is growing because cell production is expanding quite rapidly. There was around 20% growth in 2024, which is continuing into 2025. While demand in Asia remains strong, Europe has been a bit difficult over the past year. But, we have seen a rebound in the first quarter and this is a good sign. North America was not too bad last year. This year is uncertain, but we still see some growth. Because of that demand, we continue to innovate.

Three innovations were put on display at the Battery Show.

For semi-solid battery manufacturing Arkema has designed a material specifically to support the development of gel electrolyte batteries. It offers the combined benefits of leading battery technologies: scalability of liquid electrolytes and enhanced performance and safety of solid-state technologies.

Gel electrolytes merge liquid and solid-state benefits, improving safety, performance, and scalability. Arkema’s portfolio features Kynar® PVDF electrode binders, INCELLION™ waterborne acrylic solutions, and Foranext® electrolyte salts.

Kynar® PVDF electrode binder, enables battery manufacturers to adopt more efficient and sustainable dry electrode coating processes. The group is investing in lab-scale dry coating facility in France, with dedicated R&D resources to develop new materials and to support next generation of manufacturing process

Another solution is in-situ polymerization. It is a mix of ionic liquids, acrylic chemistry, peroxide initiators and a specific trigger which sets off polymerization inside the cells.

AI: How is Arkema’s goal to become a pure player in specialty materials progressing?

d’Ambrieres: Arkema, is based on three pillars. One is adhesives, where we have a very strong position globally, not only in battery manufacturing, but more broadly through the Bostik subsidiary. We showcased some specific developments for structural assembly, as well as thermal management at The Battery show. This represents a unique portfolio of products for pack assembly clients.

Then we have what we call our performance materials. They include a high-performance polymer offering. There is a PDF (polyvinylidene fluoride), a widely used binder material in lithium-ion batteries, particularly as a cathode binder and for separator coatings.

Arkema is a prominent manufacturer of polyamide materials, notably Rilsan® PA11 and Rilsamid® PA12, which are extensively utilized in the automotive sector. These polyamides possess a combination of properties making them ideal for various applications, such as fuel lines, coolant systems, and engine components.

We produce a commercially available bio-based polymer which can be used for the cooling system of the pack, and for the busbar coating.

Arkema’s Incellion™ El acrylic-based binders are designed for lithium-ion battery anodes, particularly those using silicon materials. These binders are formulated to work with both graphite and silicon-based anode materials, enabling higher energy densities and maintaining structural stability during charge cycles, even with high silicon content.

And the last segment is what we call coating solutions, which is typically for painting applications.

AI: Please tell us a bit more about your portfolio of advanced materials for the next generation of semi-solid batteries.

d’Ambrieres: Arkema is focusing on gel electrolytes, which offer a balance between the scalability of liquid electrolytes and the safety and performance of solid-state batteries. These materials aim to address the challenges of traditional liquid-based lithium-ion batteries while also overcoming the limitations of all-solid-state batteries. A new range has been made available to the market.

AI: What are the main benefits?

d’Ambrieres: The current generation of batteries uses liquid electrolyte battery technology. There is an anode, cathode, separator, and a liquid electrolyte, which is typically a carbon-based product. More than 95% of the batteries now on the market use this technology.

Cell makers are working on solid all solid-state battery technology, but this is a longer-term solution.

Semi-solid battery technology is more accessible in terms of manufacturing, while showing some very good benefits in terms of safety, performance and energy density, which is linked to range. So, the main benefits are extended range and improved safety.

AI: What are the benefits of the Kynar® PVDF electrode binder for the dry electrode coating processes?

d’Ambrieres: With the current wet process, the electrodes are coated with a slurry, and then dried it in a big 80 meter-long oven. This process is energy and intensive and requires significant capex.

The beauty of the dry process is that that the dry powder mix is applied directly on the electrode, without a slurry mixing step. Ther are significant savings in Capex and Opex, as well as a reduced carbon footprint.

We have developed PDF binders for both the cathode and anode. Some grades are already available, while development continues in a dedicated laboratory

facility in France.

AI: How do you tackle the challenges of vehicle repair and end-of-life recycling?

d’Ambrieres: Here the focus is on the bonding and debonding solutions. Bostik has introduced Prep DB, a primer designed to tackle the challenges of vehicle repair and end-of-life recycling. Developed as part of an Open Innovation strategy, thermal activation technology is used to break the bond, allowing components to be disassembled without damaging surrounding materials.

The technology can be used to debond a single defective module or disassemble the full battery pack.

New products are being developed through our Open Innovation strategy which centers on fostering partnerships with external organizations, particularly start-ups, to develop innovative solutions in specialty materials, especially those focused on sustainable development and growth markets.

AI: What is next for Arkema?

d’Ambrieres: We will continue supporting our customers in their development of new battery technologies. Arkema is in a strong position in Asia, where we work with all the big players. Arkema is also supporting battery manufacturers and OEMs in Europe and North America.

And we continue to expand our portfolio with some targeted developments in sustainable materials through our Open Innovation strategy. We constantly scan the market for any opportunity to expand our portfolio of battery materials and to support our customers with their development.