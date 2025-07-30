Haltermann Carless drives strategic transformation with key changes

Haltermann Carless announces the next phase of its RACE transformation programme, which includes structural adjustments to support long-term competitiveness. Key measures include organisational restructuring, the exit from commodity products lines, and the closure of selected production units.

Haltermann Carless today announced a series of structural measures as part of its ongoing transformation programme, RACE. These steps aim to strengthen the company’s long-term competitiveness by enhancing operational efficiency, adjusting organisational structures, and positioning the business for future growth. The transformation programme is a response to ongoing economic challenges.

The announced measures include:

Exit from low-margin commodity businesses , including the Gas Condensate business with the closure of a production unit in Harwich, UK, and the Oxo business with the full site closure in Manvel, TX, USA.

, including the Gas Condensate business with the closure of a production unit in Harwich, UK, and the Oxo business with the full site closure in Manvel, TX, USA. Closure of administrative office in UK , with functions relocated to other sites reducing overheads and improving efficiency.

, with functions relocated to other sites reducing overheads and improving efficiency. Realigning the Commercial organisation, reducing the Business Units from four to three and allocating them to core production sites, while strengthening sales excellence and focusing business development on high-margin, sustainable applications.

“In a challenging economic environment, we must take decisive action to strengthen our organisation and position us for long-term success. The core of our RACE strategy is a stringent consolidation process combined with strategic business growth,” said Peter Friesenhahn, CEO Haltermann Carless. “I am confident in the potential of Haltermann Carless, our people and our expertise. With our pioneering drive, we are set to generate greater value for our company, our customers and our owners.”

The transformation is supported by the company’s ownership under the ICIG Group, whose long-term commitment to Halterman Carless provides a solid foundation for the company’s repositioning and future success.

About Haltermann Carless – Pioneers in hydrocarbons since 1859

Haltermann Carless is a leading international supplier of high-value hydrocarbon solutions in Mobility, Life Science, Industrial and Energy. The company develops tailor-made products using advanced technologies, exploring new feedstock sources, and collaborating with business partners, research institutes, and universities. The portfolio includes Performance Fuels, Solvents, Pentanes, Middle Distillates as well as Energy Products & Services.

As one of the oldest chemical companies in the world, Haltermann Carless continues its legacy with a global team of 500 employees across nine locations and production sites in Germany, France, the UK, and the USA. The commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices is recognised through multiple certifications, including the EcoVadis Gold award, ISCC EU and ISCC PLUS and the prestigious FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation.

More information: www.haltermann-carless.com