K-ALLIANCE: MESSE DÜSSELDORF’S GLOBAL PLASTICS AND RUBBER PORTFILIO UNDER NEW UMBRELLA BRAND

The plastics and rubber industry is dynamic, highly innovative and a key

player when it comes to the circular economy, climate protection and

digitalization. In October 2025 over 3,200 exhibitors from around the globe

will present the world’s most comprehensive ranges of forward-looking

manufacturing, processing and finishing technologies at its No. 1 trade

fair, K in Düsseldorf, Germany. The live presentations of complex production

units by machine manufacturers, raw material producers and processors at the

Düsseldorf fairgrounds attracted around 178,000 trade visitors from 167

nations to the last K three years ago.

In addition to its leading trade fair serving as the innovation hub for

the entire sector every three years, global players in the plastics and

rubber industry require appropriate platforms for direct market entry in

growth regions. So far, Messe Düsseldorf has pooled its worldwide activities

under the Global Gate brand, which will now become the K-Alliance.

“The previous name especially emphasized Messe Düsseldorf’s function as a

door opener for entering promising sales markets. The designation K-Alliance

now places a clearer focus on the strong partnerships and alliances that our

constantly growing, worldwide network of trade fairs related to plastics and

rubber stands for,” said Thomas Franken, Director of K.

The K-Alliance stands for the international strategy of Messe Düsseldorf,

for performance promises and customer-oriented service. Because in the

international trade fair business it is important to create professional

communication platforms for globally operating companies. Messe Düsseldorf’s

international portfolio provides an ideal offering here – both with K in

Düsseldorf and worldwide. Own events and strategic alliances with leading

trade fairs for the plastics and rubber industry offer the industry

tailor-made opportunities.

Currently, the K-Alliance includes eleven trade fairs throughout the

world. In addition to K in Düsseldorf (October 8 – 15), Pack Print Plas

Philippines (September 18 – 20) and Plastics & Rubber Indonesia (November 19

– 22) will take place this year. In 2026, Plastindia, Plastics & Rubber

Vietnam, Chinaplas, plast alger (Algeria), Colombiaplast (Colombia),

Plastics & Rubber Thailand and Central Asia Plast World (Kazakhstan) will be

held and Arabplast (United Arab Emirates) in 2027. The latest member of the

K-Alliance is Saudi Plastics & Petrochem, which will be staged from April 12

– 15, 2026 concurrently with Saudi Print & Pack in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).

For information on visiting or exhibiting at K 2025 or any of the K

Alliance trade shows, Visit www.k-alliance.global