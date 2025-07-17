Launch of AltaScient.ai: New horizons for Risk and Sustainability Analytics

Vertaeon LLC announced in 1H2025 that it has entered the rapidly evolving space of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered risk data analytics with new parent entity, AltaScient. AltaScient is leveraging large scale data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and language models (LMs) to deliver enhanced value chain risk and sustainability insights. The sector focus is on semiconductors, critical minerals, batteries and manufacturing value chains.

Today’s decision makers face significant challenges including emerging risks and keeping pace with technology integration, including AI and Language models or tools. AltaScient’s enhanced SaaS platforms continuously empowers leaders to anticipate change and drive smarter decisions – not just react to it!

Follow Us to receive complimentary risk updates and intelligence for semiconductors and critical minerals – AltaScient.ai

Supply Chain Risk Analytics

Modern supply chains face unprecedented complexity and volatility. A vast network of global suppliers, emerging economic stress, and a dynamic geopolitical landscape all create blind spots.

AltaScient’s flexible, scalable risk solution, covers 100+ risk indicators, and integrates 1000s of datasets, delivering comprehensive analytics, risk scores, ongoing monitoring and actionable insights.

Market Strategy Analytics

Today’s market evaluations are often static, and fragmented. The combination of soaring data volumes, multiple formats, and market volatility makes strategic assessments increasingly challenging.

AltaScient’s cloud-native business intelligence platform combined with risk analytics, empowers you with up-to-date insights, enabling opportunity analysis and informed strategic decisions.

Sustainability Analytics

In today’s global marketplace, sustainable operations and procurement are no longer optional. Companies must integrate energy, water, safety, labor, fraud, and compliance.

With AltaScient’s Sustainability AI and SaaS platform, gain clear visibility into supply chain sustainability. Empower proactive decision making and collaborate within your value chain.

Rekha Varma