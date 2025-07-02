L&T Technology Services and thyssenkrupp Steering Business Unit Enter Into a Strategic Partnership to Establish a Global Software Hub in Pune, India

thyssenkrupp Steering, a global leader in steering systems, and L&T

Technology Services (LTTS), a leading global engineering and technology

services company, have announced a strategic agreement to establish a

state-of-the-art software development center in Pune, India.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies in

enabling modern automotive software solutions. The new center highlights

LTTS’ expertise in its Mobility segment, dedicated to developing

safety-critical software for advanced steering technologies, while

supporting thyssenkrupp’s global engineering expansion. This collaboration

further solidifies LTTS’ global reputation in engineering intelligent and

sustainable mobility.

LTTS will establish and manage the software hub in Pune on behalf of

thyssenkrupp Steering.

From core vehicle engineering to next-gen software innovation, LTTS enables

clients to deliver safer, smarter, and more personalized user experiences –

a positioning further validated by its recognition as a Leader by research

firm, Everest Group in the ACES Automotive Engineering Services PEAK Matrix

Assessment (Electric).

thyssenkrupp Steering has been developing steering systems for many years.

The company possesses a deep knowledge of new electrical/electronic (E/E)

architectures and software, as well as strong competence in steering

technology. Its activities also extend to forward-looking developments such

as the Vehicle Motion Control system, which enables higher comfort, advanced

safety, and highly autonomous driving through the high-level integration of

steering, brakes, drivetrain, and dampers.

“We are excited to partner with LTTS to expand our software capabilities in

India,” said Richard Hirschmann, SVP R&D at thyssenkrupp Steering. “This

center will play a crucial role in driving innovation and delivering

next-generation steering solutions to our global customers.”

Patrick Vith, CEO of thyssenkrupp Steering, emphasized: “We are driven by a

clear strategic ambition: to be the most trusted partner for steering

solutions worldwide. We aim to shape the future of mobility through

innovation, operational excellence, and strong global partnerships.”

Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services, said, “This

collaboration with thyssenkrupp Steering highlights LTTS’ leadership in the

Mobility space. Our expertise in electrification, hybrid systems, and

software-defined vehicle architectures drives intelligent, sustainable

mobility, supported by 250+ programs, 350 patents, and 45 labs. By adding a

prominent Tier-I automotive partner to our portfolio, this partnership

reaffirms our role as the go-to innovation partner for future-ready mobility

solutions.”

Rajkumar Ravindranathan, Chief Business Officer – EMEA & RoW, L&T Technology

Services, said, “We are honored to be part of this significant milestone in

thyssenkrupp’s transformation journey. Through this partnership, and by

leveraging our deep expertise in building safety-critical, software-led

products, LTTS will deliver scale, faster time-to-market, and cost-effective

innovation, enabling thyssenkrupp to sustain and grow its market

leadership.”

The Pune center will serve as a hub for cutting-edge software development,

including embedded systems, functional safety, and cybersecurity, aligning

with the growing demand for intelligent and connected vehicle technologies.

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in engineering and

technology services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), LTTS

offers design, development, testing, and sustenance services across products

and processes.

Purposeful. Agile. Innovation. is how we drive growth across the Mobility,

Sustainability and Tech segments. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500

companies and 57 top ER&D companies across industrial products, medical

devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and process industries.

Headquartered in India, we have over 24,250 employees across 23 global

design centers, 30 global sales offices, and 108 innovation labs, as of

March 31, 2025.

For additional information about L&T Technology Services log on to

www.LTTS.com

About thyssenkrupp Steering

thyssenkrupp Steering is an internationally operating business unit of

thyssenkrupp AG’s Automotive Technology segment. The company develops and

produces steering systems for more than 30 million vehicles annually. The

company with its headquarters in Eschen, Liechtenstein is the center of the

business unit employing more than 10.000 employees in 24 R&D and

manufacturing locations around the globe. Based on steering technologies, it

is driving forward current development projects, such as steer-by-wire and

the further development of assistance systems as a precursor to autonomous

driving.

https://www.thyssenkrupp-autom otive-technology.com/de/untern ehmen/organisati

onsstruktur/steering

About thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology

thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology is one of the leading suppliers and

development partners of the international automotive industry. Its range of

products and services includes high-tech components and systems, as well as

automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing. Its product range includes

chassis technologies, such as steering and damper systems and the assembly

of axle systems, as well as powertrain components for conventional and

alternative engines. thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology also develops

assembly lines for body-in-white construction and produces lightweight car

body components in series. The segment achieved sales of 7.5 billion euros

in fiscal 2023/24. Furthermore, it specializes in the production of springs

and stabilizers for various types of vehicles, as well as components and

systems for tracked vehicle undercarriages. Automotive Technology has a

global production network comprising more than 90 sites in Europe, Asia, and

North and South America.

https://www.thyssenkrupp-autom otive-technology.com/en