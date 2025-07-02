L&T Technology Services and thyssenkrupp Steering Business Unit Enter Into a Strategic Partnership to Establish a Global Software Hub in Pune, India

thyssenkrupp Steering, a global leader in steering systems, and L&T
Technology Services (LTTS), a leading global engineering and technology
services company, have announced a strategic agreement to establish a
state-of-the-art software development center in Pune, India.
This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies in
enabling modern automotive software solutions. The new center highlights
LTTS’ expertise in its Mobility segment, dedicated to developing
safety-critical software for advanced steering technologies, while
supporting thyssenkrupp’s global engineering expansion. This collaboration
further solidifies LTTS’ global reputation in engineering intelligent and
sustainable mobility.
LTTS will establish and manage the software hub in Pune on behalf of
thyssenkrupp Steering.
From core vehicle engineering to next-gen software innovation, LTTS enables
clients to deliver safer, smarter, and more personalized user experiences –
a positioning further validated by its recognition as a Leader by research
firm, Everest Group in the ACES Automotive Engineering Services PEAK Matrix
Assessment (Electric).
thyssenkrupp Steering has been developing steering systems for many years.
The company possesses a deep knowledge of new electrical/electronic (E/E)
architectures and software, as well as strong competence in steering
technology. Its activities also extend to forward-looking developments such
as the Vehicle Motion Control system, which enables higher comfort, advanced
safety, and highly autonomous driving through the high-level integration of
steering, brakes, drivetrain, and dampers.
“We are excited to partner with LTTS to expand our software capabilities in
India,” said Richard Hirschmann, SVP R&D at thyssenkrupp Steering. “This
center will play a crucial role in driving innovation and delivering
next-generation steering solutions to our global customers.”
Patrick Vith, CEO of thyssenkrupp Steering, emphasized: “We are driven by a
clear strategic ambition: to be the most trusted partner for steering
solutions worldwide. We aim to shape the future of mobility through
innovation, operational excellence, and strong global partnerships.”
Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services, said, “This
collaboration with thyssenkrupp Steering highlights LTTS’ leadership in the
Mobility space. Our expertise in electrification, hybrid systems, and
software-defined vehicle architectures drives intelligent, sustainable
mobility, supported by 250+ programs, 350 patents, and 45 labs. By adding a
prominent Tier-I automotive partner to our portfolio, this partnership
reaffirms our role as the go-to innovation partner for future-ready mobility
solutions.”
Rajkumar Ravindranathan, Chief Business Officer – EMEA & RoW, L&T Technology
Services, said, “We are honored to be part of this significant milestone in
thyssenkrupp’s transformation journey. Through this partnership, and by
leveraging our deep expertise in building safety-critical, software-led
products, LTTS will deliver scale, faster time-to-market, and cost-effective
innovation, enabling thyssenkrupp to sustain and grow its market
leadership.”
The Pune center will serve as a hub for cutting-edge software development,
including embedded systems, functional safety, and cybersecurity, aligning
with the growing demand for intelligent and connected vehicle technologies.
About L&T Technology Services Ltd
L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in engineering and
technology services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), LTTS
offers design, development, testing, and sustenance services across products
and processes.
Purposeful. Agile. Innovation. is how we drive growth across the Mobility,
Sustainability and Tech segments. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500
companies and 57 top ER&D companies across industrial products, medical
devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and process industries.
Headquartered in India, we have over 24,250 employees across 23 global
design centers, 30 global sales offices, and 108 innovation labs, as of
March 31, 2025.
For additional information about L&T Technology Services log on to
www.LTTS.com
About thyssenkrupp Steering
thyssenkrupp Steering is an internationally operating business unit of
thyssenkrupp AG’s Automotive Technology segment. The company develops and
produces steering systems for more than 30 million vehicles annually. The
company with its headquarters in Eschen, Liechtenstein is the center of the
business unit employing more than 10.000 employees in 24 R&D and
manufacturing locations around the globe. Based on steering technologies, it
is driving forward current development projects, such as steer-by-wire and
the further development of assistance systems as a precursor to autonomous
driving.
About thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology
thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology is one of the leading suppliers and
development partners of the international automotive industry. Its range of
products and services includes high-tech components and systems, as well as
automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing. Its product range includes
chassis technologies, such as steering and damper systems and the assembly
of axle systems, as well as powertrain components for conventional and
alternative engines. thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology also develops
assembly lines for body-in-white construction and produces lightweight car
body components in series. The segment achieved sales of 7.5 billion euros
in fiscal 2023/24. Furthermore, it specializes in the production of springs
and stabilizers for various types of vehicles, as well as components and
systems for tracked vehicle undercarriages. Automotive Technology has a
global production network comprising more than 90 sites in Europe, Asia, and
North and South America.
