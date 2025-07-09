MESSRING completes new crash test facility for Mahindra in India

MESSRING, the global market leader in crash test facilities and components, has successfully completed and commissioned a state-of-the-art crash test facility for Indian vehicle manufacturer Mahindra in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

Advanced safety testing for both conventional and electric vehicles

The newly built facility meets the highest international standards and enables all relevant crash tests for both conventional and electric vehicles. At the core of the setup is a 316-meter crash track equipped with MESSRINGs MicroTrack for unparalleled precise vehicle guidance. The facility also includes an octagonal film pit, a rollover foundation for rollover testing, and a newly developed laterally mobile crash block. Additionally, an outdoor test block without a film pit has been installed specifically for EV crash testing.

The test setup supports numerous crash scenarios, including frontal and side impact tests in accordance with ECE R95 and ECE R34. It incorporates fixed barriers such as an ODB offset barrier, a pole barrier for use with the Flying Floor system. The integrated Flying Floor and pole barrier enable highly accurate dynamic pole impact testing.

“The new crash test facility for Mahindra marks an important milestone in our collaboration,” says Christian Salm, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at MESSRING. “It demonstrates our commitment to providing tailor-made, cutting-edge testing solutions to our customers around the world.” By delivering this new facility, MESSRING supports Mahindra in developing safer vehicles for both the Indian and global markets, while reaffirming its position as a leading provider of innovative vehicle safety testing systems.