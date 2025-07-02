Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America Launches Guardian Generation 3 Trial with Seeing Machines in North America

Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc. (MEAA) is proud to announce the

launch of a six-week pilot for the class-leading Guardian Generation 3

aftermarket solution with our North American team. This initiative marks a

significant step forward in our collaboration with Seeing Machines Limited,

the advanced computer vision technology company renowned for its AI-powered

operator monitoring systems designed to improve transport safety.

Our collaboration with Seeing Machines began with a Referral Agreement in

February, aimed at accelerating sales of Guardian Generation 3 in the

Americas by leveraging MEAA’s extensive customer relationships in the

region. The joint pursuit of business has already generated a steady

pipeline of opportunities, and this first pilot with our U.S.-based team is

a direct result of that agreement, demonstrating the incremental potential

that this relationship can bring to the direct sales efforts by both

organizations.

Masahiro Kaji, President & CEO of MEAA, commented: “This collaboration with

Seeing Machines marks a significant step forward in our commitment to

enhancing vehicle safety through advanced technology. The synergy between

our teams has been remarkable, enabling us to initiate the Guardian

Generation 3 pilot with our North American team within the first few months

of our agreement. This rapid progress underscores our shared dedication to

innovation and excellence. We are excited about the potential this

relationship holds and look forward to achieving groundbreaking results

together in the coming months.”

Paul McGlone, CEO of Seeing Machines, added: “We are delighted to see our

team working so well with the team at MEAA as we look to leverage their

relationships and customer base to accelerate sales in the region. The

launch of this pilot, which comes not long after the start of our

collaboration, reconfirms our joint conviction and opens a promising path to

Aftermarket sales and overall success in the Americas. Our experienced team

are working closely with the team at MEAA to leverage relationships

alongside telematics and safety system expertise to make things happen fast.

It’s a positive sign to have a Mitsubishi Electric Corporation company

engaging with Guardian Generation 3 through a trial, and we’re optimistic

about where this could lead. The connected vehicle market in the US is

significant and highly competitive and I believe that working with MEAA

represents our best chance for success. In fact, this is just one of several

trials we are currently running in the region, representing a total

near-term market opportunity of over 18,000 vehicles across a range of

transport and logistics companies.”

For more information on Guardian Generation 3 and MEAA’s agreement with

Seeing Machines, contact info@meaa.mea.com

About Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc. (MEAA)

Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc. was established in 1979 to

serve the North American automotive, heavy-duty truck and coach business.

Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America offers a wide range of products and

services, including passenger entertainment systems, car navigation systems,

screens, head units, amplifiers, and powertrain products such as starters

and alternators. Additional information is available at www.meaa-mea.com