Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America Launches Guardian Generation 3 Trial with Seeing Machines in North America

Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc. (MEAA) is proud to announce the
launch of a six-week pilot for the class-leading Guardian Generation 3
aftermarket solution with our North American team. This initiative marks a
significant step forward in our collaboration with Seeing Machines Limited,
the advanced computer vision technology company renowned for its AI-powered
operator monitoring systems designed to improve transport safety.
Our collaboration with Seeing Machines began with a Referral Agreement in
February, aimed at accelerating sales of Guardian Generation 3 in the
Americas by leveraging MEAA’s extensive customer relationships in the
region. The joint pursuit of business has already generated a steady
pipeline of opportunities, and this first pilot with our U.S.-based team is
a direct result of that agreement, demonstrating the incremental potential
that this relationship can bring to the direct sales efforts by both
organizations.
Masahiro Kaji, President & CEO of MEAA, commented: “This collaboration with
Seeing Machines marks a significant step forward in our commitment to
enhancing vehicle safety through advanced technology. The synergy between
our teams has been remarkable, enabling us to initiate the Guardian
Generation 3 pilot with our North American team within the first few months
of our agreement. This rapid progress underscores our shared dedication to
innovation and excellence. We are excited about the potential this
relationship holds and look forward to achieving groundbreaking results
together in the coming months.”
Paul McGlone, CEO of Seeing Machines, added: “We are delighted to see our
team working so well with the team at MEAA as we look to leverage their
relationships and customer base to accelerate sales in the region. The
launch of this pilot, which comes not long after the start of our
collaboration, reconfirms our joint conviction and opens a promising path to
Aftermarket sales and overall success in the Americas. Our experienced team
are working closely with the team at MEAA to leverage relationships
alongside telematics and safety system expertise to make things happen fast.
It’s a positive sign to have a Mitsubishi Electric Corporation company
engaging with Guardian Generation 3 through a trial, and we’re optimistic
about where this could lead. The connected vehicle market in the US is
significant and highly competitive and I believe that working with MEAA
represents our best chance for success. In fact, this is just one of several
trials we are currently running in the region, representing a total
near-term market opportunity of over 18,000 vehicles across a range of
transport and logistics companies.”
For more information on Guardian Generation 3 and MEAA’s agreement with
Seeing Machines, contact info@meaa.mea.com
About Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc. (MEAA)
Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc. was established in 1979 to
serve the North American automotive, heavy-duty truck and coach business.
Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America offers a wide range of products and
services, including passenger entertainment systems, car navigation systems,
screens, head units, amplifiers, and powertrain products such as starters
and alternators. Additional information is available at www.meaa-mea.com
