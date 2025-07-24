Netcracker Receives TM Forum Moonshot Catalyst Award for Groundbreaking Monetization Model for the Automotive Industry

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has been recognized, along
with partners including Toyota, Vodafone and NTT Data, for a revolutionary
TM Forum Moonshot Catalyst project focusing on the complex technical and
business challenges that automotive OEMs face when deploying advanced
applications for connected and autonomous vehicles.
The Monetizing Federated Connectivity for Automotive OEMs project, which was
honored with the Telco Monetization Award during DTW Ignite in Copenhagen,
speeds up the deployment of new vehicle applications and reduces deployment
costs through seamless access to on-demand network resources supported by
standardized APIs to ensure interoperability. Moonshot Catalysts are the
highest achievement in TM Forum technical projects, with the goal of
reaching significant breakthroughs that push the limits of innovation.
Netcracker’s next-generation cloud solution provided the IT and integration
platform that connected Toyota’s automotive applications, Vodafone’s Procure
& Connect platform and NTT Data’s 5G slicing, creating the capability for
end-to-end monetization.
Netcracker’s solution leveraged TM Forum and CAMARA Open APIs and TM Forum’s
Open Digital Architecture (ODA), and provided essential functions such as
GenAI-assisted partner onboarding and adjustments of billing and invoicing
among partners. Significant business outcomes were validated, including
optimized operational efficiency, 3-5% increase in average revenue per user
for telecommunications partners, successful monetization of low-latency
connectivity services, accelerated service rollout capabilities, enhanced
vehicle safety features and substantial carbon dioxide emission reductions
through optimized routing and vehicle efficiency improvements.
“This particular Catalyst caught the attention of the judges due to its
applicability in an industry that’s on the cutting edge of technology but
that can also be used in other verticals such as healthcare, smart factories
and augmented reality,” said Aaron Boasman-Patel, VP, Innovation at TM
Forum. “We congratulate all the companies involved in developing this truly
promising scenario that lays the groundwork for broader transformation
initiatives.”
“Edge computing and seamless connectivity will improve the potential for
advanced vehicle connectivity services, which will spark further innovation
and monetization opportunities for automobile manufacturers and the wider
ecosystem,” said Bob Titus, CTO of Netcracker. “We are proud to be part of
this pioneering project and thank the judges and TM Forum for their
recognition of the hard work from all participants.”
About Netcracker Technology
Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the
expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world
transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative
solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have
enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With
the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G
monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service
providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco
evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more,
visit www.netcracker.com.
