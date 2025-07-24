Netcracker Receives TM Forum Moonshot Catalyst Award for Groundbreaking Monetization Model for the Automotive Industry

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has been recognized, along

with partners including Toyota, Vodafone and NTT Data, for a revolutionary

TM Forum Moonshot Catalyst project focusing on the complex technical and

business challenges that automotive OEMs face when deploying advanced

applications for connected and autonomous vehicles.

The Monetizing Federated Connectivity for Automotive OEMs project, which was

honored with the Telco Monetization Award during DTW Ignite in Copenhagen,

speeds up the deployment of new vehicle applications and reduces deployment

costs through seamless access to on-demand network resources supported by

standardized APIs to ensure interoperability. Moonshot Catalysts are the

highest achievement in TM Forum technical projects, with the goal of

reaching significant breakthroughs that push the limits of innovation.

Netcracker’s next-generation cloud solution provided the IT and integration

platform that connected Toyota’s automotive applications, Vodafone’s Procure

& Connect platform and NTT Data’s 5G slicing, creating the capability for

end-to-end monetization.

Netcracker’s solution leveraged TM Forum and CAMARA Open APIs and TM Forum’s

Open Digital Architecture (ODA), and provided essential functions such as

GenAI-assisted partner onboarding and adjustments of billing and invoicing

among partners. Significant business outcomes were validated, including

optimized operational efficiency, 3-5% increase in average revenue per user

for telecommunications partners, successful monetization of low-latency

connectivity services, accelerated service rollout capabilities, enhanced

vehicle safety features and substantial carbon dioxide emission reductions

through optimized routing and vehicle efficiency improvements.

“This particular Catalyst caught the attention of the judges due to its

applicability in an industry that’s on the cutting edge of technology but

that can also be used in other verticals such as healthcare, smart factories

and augmented reality,” said Aaron Boasman-Patel, VP, Innovation at TM

Forum. “We congratulate all the companies involved in developing this truly

promising scenario that lays the groundwork for broader transformation

initiatives.”

“Edge computing and seamless connectivity will improve the potential for

advanced vehicle connectivity services, which will spark further innovation

and monetization opportunities for automobile manufacturers and the wider

ecosystem,” said Bob Titus, CTO of Netcracker. “We are proud to be part of

this pioneering project and thank the judges and TM Forum for their

recognition of the hard work from all participants.”

