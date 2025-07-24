New trade show to promote innovation in UK microelectronics, embedded systems and optoelectronics engineering

Senior engineers, company leaders, investors, researchers and students of

microelectronics are to have a new opportunity to meet, discover and learn

with the launch of the Microelectronics UK exhibition, to be held on 24-25

September 2025 at the Excel London.

The event, the first in the UK to bring together the entire microelectronics

value chain, will feature zones and content for semiconductors, embedded

systems, and photonics businesses, as well as a dedicated area promoting

start-up innovation. An expected 150 exhibitors and 4,000 visitors will

benefit from meetings and product demonstrations in the large exhibition

space as well as a packed programme of conferences, workshops and panel

discussions.

Microelectronics UK, which is organised by global events company IQPC, is

presented in association with the UK government Department for Business and

Trade and Department for Science, Innovation and Technology. Lord Patrick

Vallance, Minister of State for Science, Research and Innovation and a

former Government Chief Scientific Adviser, will give the keynote speech on

the opening day of the event.

Microelectronics UK has an impressive line-up of speakers from leading

multinational organisations including Jaguar Land Rover, Rolls-Royce, BMW,

European Space Agency, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Honeywell

Thermal Solutions, Intel, Fujitsu, and Leonardo, all sharing their stories

with visitors.

In addition, the Start-up Launchpad provides a stage for innovators and

entrepreneurs to promote their companies to prospective customers and

investors. Separately, the Skills Zone, powered by ElectroHire and UK

Electronics Skills Foundation, will provide speed mentoring sessions for

engineers, and skills workshops for students and graduate engineers.

The Microelectronics UK programme was developed with guidance from an expert

Advisory Board. The board’s Dr Andy Sellars, Director of Strategy at

CORNERSTONE, commented: ‘The launch of Microelectronics UK marks a pivotal

moment for the sector. The UK boasts a dynamic electronics and photonics

industry, enriched by exceptional talent across universities, start-ups and

established companies. Until now, there has been no major event uniting

these key players to enable them to exchange ideas and build connections.

Microelectronics UK addresses this gap by highlighting UK strengths and

enhancing the UK’s visibility on the international stage.’

Exhibitors and visitors can find more information about the Microelectronics

UK conference and workshop programmes and the exhibition zones at

microelectronicsuk.com.