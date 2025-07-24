New trade show to promote innovation in UK microelectronics, embedded systems and optoelectronics engineering

Senior engineers, company leaders, investors, researchers and students of
microelectronics are to have a new opportunity to meet, discover and learn
with the launch of the Microelectronics UK exhibition, to be held on 24-25
September 2025 at the Excel London.
The event, the first in the UK to bring together the entire microelectronics
value chain, will feature zones and content for semiconductors, embedded
systems, and photonics businesses, as well as a dedicated area promoting
start-up innovation. An expected 150 exhibitors and 4,000 visitors will
benefit from meetings and product demonstrations in the large exhibition
space as well as a packed programme of conferences, workshops and panel
discussions.
Microelectronics UK, which is organised by global events company IQPC, is
presented in association with the UK government Department for Business and
Trade and Department for Science, Innovation and Technology. Lord Patrick
Vallance, Minister of State for Science, Research and Innovation and a
former Government Chief Scientific Adviser, will give the keynote speech on
the opening day of the event.
Microelectronics UK has an impressive line-up of speakers from leading
multinational organisations including Jaguar Land Rover, Rolls-Royce, BMW,
European Space Agency, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Honeywell
Thermal Solutions, Intel, Fujitsu, and Leonardo, all sharing their stories
with visitors.
In addition, the Start-up Launchpad provides a stage for innovators and
entrepreneurs to promote their companies to prospective customers and
investors. Separately, the Skills Zone, powered by ElectroHire and UK
Electronics Skills Foundation, will provide speed mentoring sessions for
engineers, and skills workshops for students and graduate engineers.
The Microelectronics UK programme was developed with guidance from an expert
Advisory Board. The board’s Dr Andy Sellars, Director of Strategy at
CORNERSTONE, commented: ‘The launch of Microelectronics UK marks a pivotal
moment for the sector. The UK boasts a dynamic electronics and photonics
industry, enriched by exceptional talent across universities, start-ups and
established companies. Until now, there has been no major event uniting
these key players to enable them to exchange ideas and build connections.
Microelectronics UK addresses this gap by highlighting UK strengths and
enhancing the UK’s visibility on the international stage.’
Exhibitors and visitors can find more information about the Microelectronics
UK conference and workshop programmes and the exhibition zones at
microelectronicsuk.com.
More Stories
Shipping Cars in Containers: Everything You Need to Know
New Click board from MIKROE provides Ethernet connectivity for embedded systems
Netcracker Receives TM Forum Moonshot Catalyst Award for Groundbreaking Monetization Model for the Automotive Industry