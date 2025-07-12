New updated edition of “PXIMate” reference guide for T&M engineers available from Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces, the leading provider of modular signal switching & simulation solutions for use in electronic test & verification, has announced availability of the sixth edition of its popular reference book, “PXIMate: A practical guide to using PXI”. This reference guide is designed to be a valuable practical resource for T&M engineers to learn about designing and building PXI-based automated test and measurement systems.

PXIMate is a 92-page reference guide that provides an overview of PXI, the scalable, high-performance modular instrumentation standard first introduced in 1997, alongside information about the technology behind PXI and PXIe (PXI Express) chassis and the switching, simulation, and instrumentation modules they can contain. Designed for engineers looking to build PXI-based automated test and measurement systems, the book will help those new to PXI systems gain a working understanding of the standard, as well as serve as a practical reference for more experienced users.

The first revision in almost a decade – introduced as Pickering celebrated 25 years of supporting PXI – this 6th edition of PXIMate provides a significant update to this popular reference book. It covers software and hardware specifications and functionality updates since 2014. And with PXI now broadly adopted as a test & measurement standard, PXIMate is optimized for T&M engineers who want to better understand how to get the maximum return from PXI-based test systems. It delivers information helpful for engineers involved in selecting and integrating PXI chassis, modules, and software to build cost-effective and expandable PXI configurations.

A new section on the history and context of modular test is included, along with recommendations on questions to ask your test engineering team, as well as any prospective PXI vendor. There are also sections on wiring your test system to the device-under-test (DUT), chassis system cooling, and selecting mass interconnect systems. Finally, a section written by Pickering’s expert Applications Engineering team offers practical advice and tips for building a test system.

“PXI has emerged as the de facto standard for automated electronic test across virtually every sector over the last couple of decades,” said Joe Woodford, Head of Global Sales & Marketing at Pickering. “Our PXIMate guide is an important reference document for any engineer working with PXI. It is part of Pickering’s contribution to the educational needs of the test and measurement sector, providing accurate information about the specification and practical advice on how engineers can design and build flexible, scalable PXI systems for automated electronics test.”

PXIMate is available in print or as a download. To request your free copy, please visit pickeringtest.com/PXIMate or contact your local representative.

About PXI

The PXI (PCI eXtensions for Instrumentation) specification defines a modular PC-based instrumentation platform for measurement and automation systems. An open industry standard with broad industry adoption and a thriving multi-vendor ecosystem, PXI is a high-performance, low-cost deployment platform for test, measurement and automation systems. These systems serve applications and industries including communications test, electronics manufacturing, aerospace & defense, machine monitoring, automotive, and industrial. PXI is based on the CompactPCI and CompactPCI Express standards, defined by the PCI Industrial Computer Manufacturers Group (PICMG), and offers all the benefits of the PCI architecture, including performance, industry adoption, and COTS technology. PXI has a rugged mechanical form factor and integrated timing and synchronization that is used to route synchronization clocks and triggers internally. Engineers can select 3U or 6U modules from multiple vendors and easily integrate them into a single PXI system. The PXISA (PXI Systems Alliance) is an industry consortium that defines and manages the PXI system specifications, including hardware and software requirements – ensuring system interoperability and ease of integration. For more information, please visit: www.pxisa.org

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching & simulation for use in electronic test & verification. We offer the largest range of switching and simulation products in the industry for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. We also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, and application software and drivers created by our in-house software team to support these products.

Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed worldwide and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic, and China, together with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We serve all electronics industries, including automotive, aerospace & defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor. For more information on our signal switching and simulation products or sales contacts, please visit www.pickeringtest.com.

