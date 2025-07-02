OSI Systems Receives $10 Million Order for Cargo and Vehicle Inspection Systems

OSI Systems, Inc, announced that its Security division has received an order
valued at approximately $10 million from an international customer to
provide the EagleR M60 ZBx, an advanced, multi-technology, mobile inspection
system with combinational imaging for scanning cargo and vehicles at
seaports, border crossings, and security checkpoints.
OSI Systems’ President and CEO, Ajay Mehra, stated, “We are excited to
provide the M60 ZBx, one of our most innovative solutions for scanning cargo
and vehicles, using transmission X-ray technology for deeper penetration
inspection of dense cargo and Z BackscatterR technology for enhanced
detection of organic threats and contraband with photo-like imaging for
easier image interpretation.”
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of
specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in
the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The
Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and
manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than
a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end
product markets. For more information on OSI Systems or its subsidiary
companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G
