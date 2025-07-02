OSI Systems Receives $10 Million Order for Cargo and Vehicle Inspection Systems

OSI Systems, Inc, announced that its Security division has received an order

valued at approximately $10 million from an international customer to

provide the EagleR M60 ZBx, an advanced, multi-technology, mobile inspection

system with combinational imaging for scanning cargo and vehicles at

seaports, border crossings, and security checkpoints.

OSI Systems’ President and CEO, Ajay Mehra, stated, “We are excited to

provide the M60 ZBx, one of our most innovative solutions for scanning cargo

and vehicles, using transmission X-ray technology for deeper penetration

inspection of dense cargo and Z BackscatterR technology for enhanced

detection of organic threats and contraband with photo-like imaging for

easier image interpretation.”

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of

specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in

the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The

Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and

manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than

a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end

product markets. For more information on OSI Systems or its subsidiary

companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G